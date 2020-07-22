Apartment List
10 Cheap Apartments for rent in Toledo, OH

Finding cheap apartments in Toledo takes some ingenuity and effort, as well as quick action. Before you head out on your search, bring along pay stubs, bank statements, letters of r... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Old West End
Prescott Place
437 West Bancroft Street, Toledo, OH
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Apply for Free March 7*** Prescott Place Apartments 437 W. Bancroft St, Toledo OH, 43620 $100 Security Deposit Special * Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
DeVeaux
LeParc
2144 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
548 sqft
LeParc Apartments 2144 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo OH, 43613 We have a one bedroom Unit available at LeParc Apartments! New Carpet, fresh new paint, interior of apartment has been completely renovated.

1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2258 Torrey Hill Dr
2258 Torrey Hill Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$450
563 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 2258 Torrey Hill in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $450 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.

1 Unit Available
Ottawa
3140 Matson St
3140 Matson Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
542 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 3140 Matson. This building is in a great location that is close to Promedica, a bus stop, restaurants, and shopping.

1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2155 Perth St
2155 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$475
540 sqft
We have a beautiful one bedroom apartment currently available at 2155 Perth. It is located within walking distance to the University of Toledo.

1 Unit Available
Southwyck
Eastgate Apartments
2360 Eastgate Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
415 sqft
2362 1/2 Eastgate Rd, Toledo OH, 43614 We have beautiful one bedroom units available at Eastgate Apartments in Toledo. Rent starts at $465/mo. water included in rental price.

1 Unit Available
Scott Park
406 Burbank Drive - #70
406 Burbank Drive, Toledo, OH
Studio
$450
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio apartment with one bathroom unit for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Lots of natural light * Water included * Laminate flooring throughout To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.

1 Unit Available
Birmingham
2655 Consaul Street - 3
2655 Consaul Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
550 sqft
One bedroom with one bathroom unit for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Walking distance to Collins Park * Lots of natural light * Appliances included To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.

1 Unit Available
Birmingham
2659 Consaul Street - 1
2659 Consaul Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
550 sqft
One bedroom with one bathroom unit for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Walking distance to Collins Park * Lots of natural light * Appliances included To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.
Results within 1 mile of Toledo

1 Unit Available
3418 N. Holland-Sylvania Rd. Ste. 10
3418 North Holland Sylvania Road, Lucas County, OH
Studio
$450
1000 sqft
Executive Office Space - Trendy virtual office space in Toledo/Sylvania Township. Network with other young professionals in a modern work environment. Lease a single private office for your business. Access your own private office space 24-7.
What to keep in mind when looking for cheap apartments in Toledo, OH

Finding cheap apartments in Toledo takes some ingenuity and effort, as well as quick action. Before you head out on your search, bring along pay stubs, bank statements, letters of recommendations from landlords or employers, and identification. The more proactive you are about your search, the easier it will be to score a deal.

Look for cheap apartments in Toledo by regularly scouring listings and looking during slower renting seasons, like winter. You can still find a deal if you move during the summer months when apartment hunting is more competitive.

You may be able to find cheap apartments in Toledo in neighborhoods that are located away from attractions, restaurants, and entertainment. You may need to look farther out than you would prefer, but access to highways or public transportation can get you into the heart of Toledo.

The building you choose can also make a difference in finding a cheap apartment in Toledo. Older buildings that need some updating are more likely to have better deals. Walk-up apartments without elevators, on-street parking and few amenities like on-site fitness centers can also signal affordable rents in Toledo.

