20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Toledo, OH

Last updated June 14
34 Units Available
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
682 sqft
Peaceful apartment community with a variety of floor plans, 24-hour fitness center, pool and valet service. E-payments accepted for rent. Apartments feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14
East Toledo
217 Units Available
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Last updated June 14
Southwyck
19 Units Available
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Last updated February 22
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Last updated June 14
Southwyck
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$669
960 sqft
Located close to Swan Creek Preserve Metropark with easy access to the Ohio Turnpike and Downtown Toledo. Air-conditioned units with raised dining rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and private patios.
Last updated January 21
Southwyck
8 Units Available
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
Williamsburg apartments are conveniently located just off the Ohio Turnpike and near good schools, shopping, golf courses and universities. All units are pet-friendly and have access to the pool and parking.
Last updated January 25
Reynolds Corners
Contact for Availability
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.

Last updated June 14
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
Brooke Park
1607 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$475
514 sqft
Available for rent now are spacious and beautiful one bedroom apartments along Brooke Park Drive near the Michigan line.

Last updated June 14
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
LeParc
2144 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
548 sqft
LeParc Apartments 2144 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo OH, 43613 We have a one bedroom Unit available at LeParc Apartments! New Carpet, fresh new paint, interior of apartment has been completely renovated.

Last updated June 14
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
153 Hausman St
153 Hausman Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
689 sqft
153 Hausman St Available 06/15/20 1 Bed - North Toledo Home - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ **Call Buckeye NW Realty to set up a showing at 419-385-5555!** For more information on this or other properties available through Buckeye Northwest Realty,

Last updated June 14
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
2258 Torrey Hill Dr
2258 Torrey Hill Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$450
563 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 2258 Torrey Hill in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $450 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.

Last updated June 14
Five Points - Library Village
2 Units Available
1391 W Sylvania Ave
1391 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$475
We have 1 and 2 bedroom units available at Watermark Apartments in Toledo. Rent starts at $445/mo. with heat and water included in rental price.

Last updated June 14
Southwyck
1 Unit Available
Eastgate Apartments
2360 Eastgate Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
415 sqft
2362 1/2 Eastgate Rd, Toledo OH, 43614 We have beautiful one bedroom units available at Eastgate Apartments in Toledo. Rent starts at $465/mo. water included in rental price.

Last updated June 14
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
2155 Perth St
2155 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
540 sqft
We have a beautiful one bedroom apartment currently available at 2155 Perth. It is located within walking distance to the University of Toledo.

Last updated June 14
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
3140 Matson St
3140 Matson Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
542 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 3140 Matson. This building is in a great location that is close to Promedica, a bus stop, restaurants, and shopping.

Last updated June 14
South Side
1 Unit Available
1557 Bow Street (NEW) - Lower
1557 Bow Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
One bedroom with one bathroom apartment for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Fresh paint throughout * Lots of natural light * New floors throughout To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.

Last updated June 14
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
340 East Lake Street (NEW) - 1
340 East Lake Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
970 sqft
One bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Fresh paint throughout * New floors throughout * Completely remodeled To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.
Results within 1 mile of Toledo
Last updated June 14
$
Perrysburg
20 Units Available
Perry's Crossing Apartments
1000 Valley Bluff Dr, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
682 sqft
Units feature open living space, wood-burning fireplace and dishwasher. Community offers residents swimming pool, fitness center, basketball and tennis. Located in Historic Downtown Perrysburg, close to shopping at the Town Center.
Results within 5 miles of Toledo
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Perrysburg
10 Units Available
Mosaic at Levis Commons
1000 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,270
741 sqft
A stunning, new community near Levis Commons shopping center. Luxurious interiors including an open concept floor plan. Onsite lounge, pool, and sundeck. Pet-friendly. Energy-efficient appliances.
Last updated June 14
Perrysburg
21 Units Available
Waterstone Landing
12315 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
893 sqft
Nestled within easy walking distance of the open-air shopping and fine dining of Levis Commons; minutes from Historic Downtown Perrysburg and I-75/I-475. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a fully-equipped clubhouse create an inviting atmosphere.

June 2020 Toledo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Toledo Rent Report. Toledo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Toledo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Toledo rents increased slightly over the past month

Toledo rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Toledo stand at $595 for a one-bedroom apartment and $778 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Toledo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Toledo, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Toledo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Toledo has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Toledo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Toledo's median two-bedroom rent of $778 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Toledo.
    • While rents in Toledo remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Toledo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Toledo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

