2 Apartments For Rent Near Owens State Community College

Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road
28863 Oregon Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1162 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7281 Ayers Rd
7281 Ayers Road, Wood County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
Check out all of our places, or apply online, at 419Rentals.com. Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. This roomy 2BR/1.

