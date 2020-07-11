Apartment List
/
OH
/
toledo
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:09 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Toledo, OH with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
40 Units Available
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful apartment community with a variety of floor plans, 24-hour fitness center, pool and valet service. E-payments accepted for rent. Apartments feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
186 Units Available
East Toledo
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
13 Units Available
Southwyck
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1553 sqft
Featuring exceptional two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, Derby Village offers all the space you need in the location you desire.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 22 at 03:11pm
1 Unit Available
Reynolds Corners
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwyck
1668 Brownstone Blvd Apt 632
1668 Brownstone Boulevard, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1208 sqft
Tons of space with large rooms. Includes fridge, stove, washer and dryer. Laundry found inside apartment! Connecting Jack & Jill tub area. All electric. Includes parking spot within carport. Living room includes patio door leading to large balcony.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
3515 Wersell Ave
3515 Wersell Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Corner Lot - Fresh Paint & New Carpet In This 3 Bed/1 Bath House In Toledo. The House Sits On A Corner Lot And Has A Picket Fence Around The Side Yard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2259 Isherwood
2259 Isherwood Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
1025 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Park Ranch Home with Central Air and Large Deck - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Large living area with plenty of closet space. Washer and dryer included! Off-street parking available.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1938 Macomber St
1938 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment currently available at 1938 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Southwyck
2342 Old Stone Ct. 03
2342 Old Stone Court, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
859 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely two bedroom, one bath apartment home. This apartment includes your own private washer/dryer, and many other updates. You'll love the spacious floorplan and abundant closets.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
4032 Garden Estates Dr
4032 Garden Estates Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Slyvania Talmadge area - Property Id: 247663 Nice, large 2 bedroom, 2 full tile bathroom apartment. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. One car detached garage with remote included. Lots of storage in apartment.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1912 Perth St
1912 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1464 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
House for rent - Property Id: 185541 Text/Phone: 414-617-0923 Email: propertiesAMAM@gmail.com located in a very good neighborhood. House inside is painted last week. Completely New bathroom. Ready to move in.
Results within 1 mile of Toledo
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Holland Crossing
2250 Perrysburg-Holland Road, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$639
671 sqft
Our beautifully renovated two bedroom apartments and single story's are now available. Holland Crossing is conveniently located just minutes from Spring Meadows shopping and dining district and expressway access.
Results within 5 miles of Toledo
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Perrysburg
Mosaic at Levis Commons
1000 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1407 sqft
A stunning, new community near Levis Commons shopping center. Luxurious interiors including an open concept floor plan. Onsite lounge, pool, and sundeck. Pet-friendly. Energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
21 Units Available
Perrysburg
Waterstone Landing
12315 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1207 sqft
Nestled within easy walking distance of the open-air shopping and fine dining of Levis Commons; minutes from Historic Downtown Perrysburg and I-75/I-475. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a fully-equipped clubhouse create an inviting atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sylvania
3017 Coffeetree Lane, Sylvania, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1331 sqft
Off Hwy 20 just blocks from outdoor recreation at Secor Metropark. Pet-friendly units with vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, vinyl flooring, kitchen pantries, and private garages.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Temperance
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Lambertville
8104 HIGH OAKS
8104 High Oaks Drive, Lambertville, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2509 sqft
This home is for rent or for sale. Beautiful quality built home in Deerfield Woods, 4 bedrooms with master on the main.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7281 Ayers Rd
7281 Ayers Road, Wood County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
Check out all of our places, or apply online, at 419Rentals.com. Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. This roomy 2BR/1.

July 2020 Toledo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Toledo Rent Report. Toledo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Toledo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Toledo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Toledo Rent Report. Toledo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Toledo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Toledo rents increased slightly over the past month

Toledo rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Toledo stand at $596 for a one-bedroom apartment and $780 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Toledo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Toledo, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Toledo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Toledo has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Toledo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Toledo's median two-bedroom rent of $780 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Toledo remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Toledo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Toledo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Toledo 1 BedroomsToledo 2 BedroomsToledo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsToledo 3 BedroomsToledo Apartments under $500Toledo Apartments under $600
    Toledo Apartments under $700Toledo Apartments under $800Toledo Apartments with BalconyToledo Apartments with GarageToledo Apartments with GymToledo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Toledo Apartments with ParkingToledo Apartments with PoolToledo Apartments with Washer-DryerToledo Cheap PlacesToledo Dog Friendly ApartmentsToledo Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
    Perrysburg, OHYpsilanti, MIDearborn Heights, MIFindlay, OHMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI
    South Lyon, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHWoodhaven, MIMelvindale, MI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Reynolds Corners
    Southwyck

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mercy College of OhioUniversity of Toledo
    Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
    Lawrence Technological University