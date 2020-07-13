Apartment List
/
OH
/
toledo
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM

35 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Toledo, OH

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
186 Units Available
East Toledo
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
13 Units Available
Southwyck
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1553 sqft
Featuring exceptional two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, Derby Village offers all the space you need in the location you desire.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
8 Units Available
Southwyck
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$669
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1100 sqft
Located close to Swan Creek Preserve Metropark with easy access to the Ohio Turnpike and Downtown Toledo. Air-conditioned units with raised dining rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and private patios.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 22 at 03:11pm
1 Unit Available
Reynolds Corners
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated January 21 at 07:04pm
8 Units Available
Southwyck
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
2 Bedrooms
$750
Williamsburg apartments are conveniently located just off the Ohio Turnpike and near good schools, shopping, golf courses and universities. All units are pet-friendly and have access to the pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Contact for Availability
Reynolds Corners
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
3404 Maher St
3404 Maher Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$845
1274 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419Rentals.com.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
DeVeaux
LeParc
2144 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
548 sqft
LeParc Apartments 2144 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo OH, 43613 We have a one bedroom Unit available at LeParc Apartments! New Carpet, fresh new paint, interior of apartment has been completely renovated.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2155 Perth St
2155 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
540 sqft
We have a beautiful one bedroom apartment currently available at 2155 Perth. It is located within walking distance to the University of Toledo.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whitmer-Trilby
Brooke Park
1520 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
Available for rent now at Brooke Park is a spacious and beautiful 2 bedroom apartment! Make this space yours today! * 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom * Spacious floorplans * Full size refrigerator and stove * Laundry facility on site * Water, sewer, and

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
545 E Hudson St
545 East Hudson Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1281 sqft
3 Bed Home - LaGrange Neighborhood - ___***COMING SOON***___ **Call Buckeye Northwest Realty at 419-385-5555 to set up a showing. Great family home located on a very peaceful block of Hudson in North Toledo.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
DeVeaux
4911 Douglas Rd
4911 Douglas Road, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
963 sqft
Washington Local Schools. 2 Large bedrooms, updated kitchen and bath. Full basement and storage in back. Don't miss this one. Appliances included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
DeVeaux
1802 Bigelow
1802 Bigelow Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
850 sqft
Just and Simple 2 Bedroom House - Showing schedule every day from 9 am to 6 pm. New carpet and flooring throughout the entire home! Kitchen cabinets and countertops and large kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
153 Hausman St
153 Hausman Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
689 sqft
1 Bed - North Toledo Home - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ **Call Buckeye NW Realty to set up a showing at 419-385-5555!** For more information on this or other properties available through Buckeye Northwest Realty, visit us online @ www.BuckeyeNW.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
East Toledo
647 E Broadway St
647 East Broadway, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$747
1212 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in East Toledo. Amenities included: fridge and stove. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $747/month rent. $747 security deposit required and Down payment.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2258 Torrey Hill Dr
2258 Torrey Hill Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$450
563 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 2258 Torrey Hill in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $450 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
3140 Matson St
3140 Matson Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
542 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 3140 Matson. This building is in a great location that is close to Promedica, a bus stop, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Southwyck
2342 Old Stone Ct. 03
2342 Old Stone Court, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
859 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely two bedroom, one bath apartment home. This apartment includes your own private washer/dryer, and many other updates. You'll love the spacious floorplan and abundant closets.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Side
886 National Ave
886 National Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
2144 sqft
Hop Into a Bigger House! - Looking for a bigger place? Check the sqft! Located Near Everywhere your needs. Welcome your mornings through the glass front porch, cozy up on the carpeted floors and enjoy your new kitchen style full of drawers.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Side
557 Federman St
557 Federman Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
752 sqft
Now Leasing and Smartly Priced! - Federman is located in a quiet neighborhood on the Southside of town. Characterized by original hardwood floors, each room is equipped with ceiling fan.

1 of 1

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Whitmer-Trilby
2410 Lark Ave
2410 Lark Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$815
761 sqft
3 Bedroom Home - Whitmer - Trilby Neighborhood - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ www.buckeyenw.

1 of 12

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Five Points - Library Village
3514 Leybourn Ave
3514 Leybourn Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1062 sqft
Freeze!!! Don't Miss Our Move in Special!!! - Don't miss out on this beautiful, recently renovated home, that is ready to welcome you and your family in for a nice cozy stay.
Results within 1 mile of Toledo
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Holland Crossing
2250 Perrysburg-Holland Road, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$639
671 sqft
Our beautifully renovated two bedroom apartments and single story's are now available. Holland Crossing is conveniently located just minutes from Spring Meadows shopping and dining district and expressway access.

July 2020 Toledo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Toledo Rent Report. Toledo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Toledo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Toledo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Toledo Rent Report. Toledo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Toledo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Toledo rents increased slightly over the past month

Toledo rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Toledo stand at $596 for a one-bedroom apartment and $780 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Toledo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Toledo, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Toledo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Toledo has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Toledo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Toledo's median two-bedroom rent of $780 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Toledo remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Toledo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Toledo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Toledo 1 BedroomsToledo 2 BedroomsToledo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsToledo 3 BedroomsToledo Apartments under $500Toledo Apartments under $600
    Toledo Apartments under $700Toledo Apartments under $800Toledo Apartments with BalconyToledo Apartments with GarageToledo Apartments with GymToledo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Toledo Apartments with ParkingToledo Apartments with PoolToledo Apartments with Washer-DryerToledo Cheap PlacesToledo Dog Friendly ApartmentsToledo Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
    Perrysburg, OHYpsilanti, MIDearborn Heights, MIFindlay, OHMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI
    South Lyon, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHWoodhaven, MIMelvindale, MI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Reynolds Corners
    Southwyck

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mercy College of OhioUniversity of Toledo
    Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
    Lawrence Technological University