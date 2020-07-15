5 Apartments for rent in Bowling Green, OH

/
bowling green
Apartments for rent in Bowling Green, OH
Charing Cross
1017 South Main Street, Bowling Green, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$585
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charing Cross Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Perrysburg
Mosaic at Levis Commons
1000 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,235
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1407 sqft
A stunning, new community near Levis Commons shopping center. Luxurious interiors including an open concept floor plan. Onsite lounge, pool, and sundeck. Pet-friendly. Energy-efficient appliances.
Perrysburg
Waterstone Landing
12315 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1207 sqft
Nestled within easy walking distance of the open-air shopping and fine dining of Levis Commons; minutes from Historic Downtown Perrysburg and I-75/I-475. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a fully-equipped clubhouse create an inviting atmosphere.
Perrysburg
Redwood Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road
25400 Fort Meigs Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1294 sqft
Redwood® Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive
26800 Woodmont Dr, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1294 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive is one of Perrysburg’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached two-car garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bowling Green, the median rent is $472 for a studio, $568 for a 1-bedroom, $742 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,017 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bowling Green, check out our monthly Bowling Green Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bowling Green area include The University of Findlay, Lourdes University, Mercy College of Ohio, University of Toledo, and Owens Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bowling Green from include Toledo, Perrysburg, Findlay, Lima, and Maumee.