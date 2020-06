Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated kitchen and bathroom with hardwood floors throughout the living area. This home also has an enclosed front porch. Very clean basement with updated furnace and central air. Large yard with two car detached garage. Tenants should have good rental history and 2.5X income to rent.