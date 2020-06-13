6 Apartments for rent in Findlay, OH

/
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Redwood Findlay
1900 Soldiers Dr, Findlay, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1162 sqft
Redwood(R) Findlay is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Valor Drive Building #4
103 Valor Dr, Findlay, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1365 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Attached Garage, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Waterfront View, Liberty Benton Schools, Close to I-75, Built in 2018 (RLNE4757030)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1127 Summit St
1127 Summit Street, Findlay, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
3 Bedroom home, great location needs some love - Looking for a handy man or someone that is able to lease to own. Great location, home needs some work. Priced very well. (RLNE2302500)
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
203 Ash Ave
203 Ash Avenue, Findlay, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom house near college - Property Id: 279388 3 bedroom 1 bath near college,2 car garage,washer dryer hookup,fridge, stove, NO smoking ,no pets. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, water, trash.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Colonial Drive Building #1
105 Colonial Dr, Hancock County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1284 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Attached Garage, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Gas Fireplace, Liberty Benton Schools, Close to I-75, Built in 2017 (RLNE3958534)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Colonial Drive Building #2
209 Colonial Dr, Hancock County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1274 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Attached Garage, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Liberty Benton Schools, Close to I-75, Built in 2017 (RLNE3958548)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Findlay rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,230.
Some of the colleges located in the Findlay area include The University of Findlay, Lourdes University, Mercy College of Ohio, University of Toledo, and Owens Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Findlay from include Toledo, Perrysburg, Lima, Marion, and Maumee.