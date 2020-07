Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage pool gym business center internet access key fob access media room pool table trash valet volleyball court yoga

Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark. Living at Marina Lofts means you'll reside in close proximity to Toledo's top entertainment venues, restaurants and nightlife while nestled in the natural beauty and park-like setting of the Maumee River. No matter if you're a nature lover who prefers the outdoors, or a socialite who loves to hit the town, Marina Lofts brings the best of both worlds together like no other place in the Toledo area. With luxury amenities and a customer service focus you desire, you'll experience the real comfort of home at Marina Lofts. We welcome you to come experience life with us!