Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3968 Manchester Rd - Property Id: 307524



Spacious (1800 sq ft) custom built twinplex unit with large fenced yard and private deck located at 3968 Manchester Rd. Akron, OH 44319. Rent is $1300.00 per month. Unit includes a huge 2.5 car garage, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms including a master bath. The great room features vaulted ceilings and has a gas fireplace. There is brand new flooring throughout much of the unit and the entire unit is freshly painted. There is a separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. The tenant pays all utilities. Security deposit of $1300.00. Available to rent and show 7/5. All applicants are subject to a credit and background check. Thanks for looking!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3968-manchester-rd-akron-oh/307524

Property Id 307524



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5962132)