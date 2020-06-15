2914 Attleboro Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 5 BR 4.2 BA updated brick Tudor with 5 car heated garage, fenced rear yard and attached heated pool house (31x43). The leaded windows afford natural sunlight and the extensive moldings & beautiful wood floors have been lovingly maintained. The formal LR features a fireplace with a hand carved mantle, large bay window & opens to the library with custom lighted shelving. French doors open to the patio and bkyd. The formal DR features a woodburning fireplace and bayed area opens to the butler's pantry, walk in pantry and the beautiful updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded stainless appliances to include a Jenn-Aire 6 burner gas cook top, 2 ovens with warming drawer, breakfast bar and a morning/dining room and door to the bkyd. Laundry room on first floor & half bath. All BR's are on the 2nd floor with master suite featuring a woodburning fireplace, updated full bath w/dbl vanities and custom shower. There are 4 additional BR's plus 3 full baths, an office & exercise rm. The 3rd floor has a finished rm as well as large unfinished area. Not to be missed is the finished LL with woodburning fireplace, rec room, half bath & plenty of storage. Take the heated walkway from the main house to the pool house with a beautiful inground heated pool (3'-8' depth), plenty of deck area for furniture & playtime, a separate HVAC system and wet bar. See attached list of improvements since June 2012. Also for sale MLS#4021207.