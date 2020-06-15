All apartments in Shaker Heights
Last updated May 13 2019 at 9:46 AM

2914 Attleboro Rd

2914 Attleboro Road · (440) 343-0314
Location

2914 Attleboro Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Malvern

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5407 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 5 BR 4.2 BA updated brick Tudor with 5 car heated garage, fenced rear yard and attached heated pool house (31x43). The leaded windows afford natural sunlight and the extensive moldings & beautiful wood floors have been lovingly maintained. The formal LR features a fireplace with a hand carved mantle, large bay window & opens to the library with custom lighted shelving. French doors open to the patio and bkyd. The formal DR features a woodburning fireplace and bayed area opens to the butler's pantry, walk in pantry and the beautiful updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded stainless appliances to include a Jenn-Aire 6 burner gas cook top, 2 ovens with warming drawer, breakfast bar and a morning/dining room and door to the bkyd. Laundry room on first floor & half bath. All BR's are on the 2nd floor with master suite featuring a woodburning fireplace, updated full bath w/dbl vanities and custom shower. There are 4 additional BR's plus 3 full baths, an office & exercise rm. The 3rd floor has a finished rm as well as large unfinished area. Not to be missed is the finished LL with woodburning fireplace, rec room, half bath & plenty of storage. Take the heated walkway from the main house to the pool house with a beautiful inground heated pool (3'-8' depth), plenty of deck area for furniture & playtime, a separate HVAC system and wet bar. See attached list of improvements since June 2012. Also for sale MLS#4021207.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Attleboro Rd have any available units?
2914 Attleboro Rd has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2914 Attleboro Rd have?
Some of 2914 Attleboro Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 Attleboro Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Attleboro Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Attleboro Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2914 Attleboro Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shaker Heights.
Does 2914 Attleboro Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Attleboro Rd does offer parking.
Does 2914 Attleboro Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Attleboro Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Attleboro Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2914 Attleboro Rd has a pool.
Does 2914 Attleboro Rd have accessible units?
No, 2914 Attleboro Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Attleboro Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2914 Attleboro Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2914 Attleboro Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2914 Attleboro Rd has units with air conditioning.
