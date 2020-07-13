/
pet friendly apartments
161 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Shaker Heights, OH
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,689
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$488
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Mercer
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Moreland
Van Aken Villas
16211 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
948 sqft
Just west of Lee Road on Van Aken Blvd, on the RTA blue line. Within walking distance to Shaker Towne Center. Minutes from Shaker Square, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, VA Medical Center and University Hospitals.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Mercer
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Mercer
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$770
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
30 Units Available
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Located minutes from I-480 and I-270 near the golf courses and college. Each home offers views. On-site clubhouse, pool and covered parking provided. Private and secure storage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
967 sqft
Make Shaker Park East your home and enjoy comfortable, modern apartments with all of the conveniences you need. Community amenities include on-site parking, laundry facilities, sundeck, and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are welcome, too.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Fairhill Apartments
12700 Fairhill Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
Centrally located four story elevator building with a heated underground parking. Across from Shaker Lakes. On RTA bus line with easy access to Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, and University Hospitals.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Mercer
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
10 Units Available
Moreland
Moreland Manor
15715 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
1100 sqft
This community offers one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment, these units offer a series of convenient amenities, including covered parking, close proximity to the bus line and more.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Lomond
3701 Palmerston Rd
3701 Palmerston Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
This gracious, two level well-maintained upper suite (of a two family property) is accentuated by stunning architectural details, natural wood trim & beautiful hardwood flooring.
1 of 20
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Moreland
3709 Chelton Road
3709 Chelton Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1440 sqft
4 Bed - 1 Bath Colonial for Rent in Shaker Heights | Gorgeous! - Rental Terms: - Available Immediately - Rental Amount = $1,150.00/mo - Security Deposit = $1,150.00 - Application Fee = $25.00 per applicant.
Results within 1 mile of Shaker Heights
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
28 Units Available
University Heights
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$696
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
17006 Holly Hill Drive
17006 Holly Hill Drive, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1951831?source=iframe&companyID=20461 Fresh and updated this home has Kitchen with eat-in area. New Carpet throughout! Living Room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Corlett
4177 E 148th St
4177 East 148th Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$875
1131 sqft
A Gentile Property - 4177 E 148th St - Thank you for your interest in a Gentile property! For the safety of prospective residents, employees, and our community we will not be offering open houses at this time.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
3557 East 139th Street
3557 East 139th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$880
1518 sqft
STATUS: Application Pending. Do not apply without first contacting Krch Realty with updated status. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2228 South Taylor Rd
2228 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Cleveland Heights. Amazing kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Buckeye - Shaker
2918 E 120th St
2918 East 120th Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$800
1764 sqft
Owner Finance Home For Sale, Credit Friendly Terms - Fixer Upper/Investment $19,500 2918 E 120 St CLEVELAND, OH 44120 If you have wanted to be a home owner we make it easy.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
University Heights
4209 Bushnell Rd
4209 Bushnell Road, University Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1651 sqft
4209 Bushnell, University Heights - Beautiful 3 bed 1.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
3651 East 139th Street
3651 East 139th Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$965
1482 sqft
STATUS: Application Pending. Do not apply without first contacting Krch Realty with updated status. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
University Heights
2586 warrensville center rd - down
2586 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
2 family .2 bedrooms 1 bath, granite counter tops with new cabinets in the remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, washer and dryer in the basement for each tenant, central air, 2 car garage with automatic opener.Each unit has a sun porch.
