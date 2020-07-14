North Park Terrace.

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $35/applicant over 18
Deposit: Minimum 1 month
Additional: Renter's insurance required, flat monthly fee for water/ sewer/ trash $30, $50, $70, $90
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
limit: 1
Dogs
rent: $40
restrictions: 40 lbs max; Non-"aggressive"
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking garage- $40/ month/ space- outdoor surface parking- no charge.
Storage Details: Storage lockers- $15/ space