Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

North Park Terrace

Open Now until 6pm
20550 University Boulevard · (216) 373-8799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Mercer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 1

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Park Terrace.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
guest parking
lobby
online portal
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.com! To see another AZ Management property in the University Heights area, visit wjmcedarapartments.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $35/applicant over 18
Deposit: Minimum 1 month
Additional: Renter's insurance required, flat monthly fee for water/ sewer/ trash $30, $50, $70, $90
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
limit: 1
Dogs
rent: $40
restrictions: 40 lbs max; Non-"aggressive"
Cats
rent: $30
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking garage- $40/ month/ space- outdoor surface parking- no charge.
Storage Details: Storage lockers- $15/ space

Frequently Asked Questions

Does North Park Terrace have any available units?
North Park Terrace has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does North Park Terrace have?
Some of North Park Terrace's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Park Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
North Park Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Park Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, North Park Terrace is pet friendly.
Does North Park Terrace offer parking?
Yes, North Park Terrace offers parking.
Does North Park Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, North Park Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does North Park Terrace have a pool?
No, North Park Terrace does not have a pool.
Does North Park Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, North Park Terrace has accessible units.
Does North Park Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Park Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does North Park Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, North Park Terrace has units with air conditioning.

