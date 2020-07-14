All apartments in Shaker Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Fairhill Gardens

12850 Fairhill Road · (216) 584-9779
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12850 Fairhill Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Buckeye - Shaker

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairhill Gardens.

Amenities

cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Fairhill Gardens. The property boasts 73 garden-style suites located in Shaker Heights, just minutes from Shaker Square, Larchmere Blvd. shops & restaurants, and University Circle. We believe the value Fairhill Gardens offers is a central location combined with rent prices that include most utilities and a commitment to genuine customer service. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, please visit fairhillgardensapt.com! For other AZ management properties in the Fairhill area, also visit fairhillapt.com!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $625-$725 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot, carports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairhill Gardens have any available units?
Fairhill Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shaker Heights, OH.
What amenities does Fairhill Gardens have?
Some of Fairhill Gardens's amenities include cats allowed, 24hr maintenance, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairhill Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Fairhill Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairhill Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairhill Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Fairhill Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Fairhill Gardens offers parking.
Does Fairhill Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairhill Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairhill Gardens have a pool?
No, Fairhill Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Fairhill Gardens have accessible units?
No, Fairhill Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Fairhill Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Fairhill Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Fairhill Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fairhill Gardens has units with air conditioning.
