Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:47 PM

16011 Chadbourne

16011 Chadbourne Road · (216) 337-2996
Location

16011 Chadbourne Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Onaway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely lives like a single famly home. Beautifully Updated. Kitchen W/Cherry Cabs,Granite Counters/Stainlesss/Black Appliances/Sun Rm/Nook/Sitting Rm/Large Dining & Living Rms/Wood Burning Fireplace/Attached Garage/Updated Electrical,Zoned/High Efficiency Forced Air Heat/Ac.Large Yard,Fenced Patio.Good Light!Must See!Available June 1st. Very Charming.Owner Agent. This is 1/2 of a Side By Side Duplex in a single family residential area. Owner Takes Care Of Lawn & Driveway Snow Removal. Must have good credit/income. No pets, no smoking, no exceptions. Owner is licensed agent in OH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16011 Chadbourne have any available units?
16011 Chadbourne has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16011 Chadbourne have?
Some of 16011 Chadbourne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16011 Chadbourne currently offering any rent specials?
16011 Chadbourne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16011 Chadbourne pet-friendly?
No, 16011 Chadbourne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shaker Heights.
Does 16011 Chadbourne offer parking?
Yes, 16011 Chadbourne does offer parking.
Does 16011 Chadbourne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16011 Chadbourne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16011 Chadbourne have a pool?
Yes, 16011 Chadbourne has a pool.
Does 16011 Chadbourne have accessible units?
No, 16011 Chadbourne does not have accessible units.
Does 16011 Chadbourne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16011 Chadbourne has units with dishwashers.
Does 16011 Chadbourne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16011 Chadbourne has units with air conditioning.
