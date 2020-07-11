/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:04 AM
101 Apartments for rent in Shaker Heights, OH with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Onaway
16011 Chadbourne
16011 Chadbourne Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Absolutely lives like a single family home. Beautifully Updated.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lomond
3701 Palmerston Rd
3701 Palmerston Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
This gracious, two level well-maintained upper suite (of a two family property) is accentuated by stunning architectural details, natural wood trim & beautiful hardwood flooring.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Onaway
3266 Aberdeen Rd
3266 Aberdeen Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1835 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold.com with any questions or offers. - This home is being offered at $240,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lomond
18426 Winslow Rd
18426 Winslow Road, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1220 sqft
Come take a look at this spacious and well cared for 1st floor unit! Complete with all appliances and central A/C. Tenant responsible for all utilities. This unit has a warm and inviting feel and renovated kitchen with room for breakfast table.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Lomond
3460 Lynnfield Road
3460 Lynnfield Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2025 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located in Shaker Heights, OH. The home is on a corner lot and is a part of a duplex, but not your average duplex. The home is a side by side and is 3 stories.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Mercer
22650 Westchester Rd
22650 Westchester Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2067 sqft
Max Norcross Designed Home. Renovated Cottage Style Home. 4 Bedrooms, 2 full & 1 half Baths, Family Room on 1st, Finished Rec Room in Basement w/Wet Bar, Glass Block Windows.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lomond
18401 Chagrin Blvd
18401 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
Come be part of the Van Aken District revival! Be prepared to be impressed by more than 1650 sf in this first floor unit, with beautiful updates and Large rooms; Freshly painted throughout, beautiful hardwood floors, over-sized kitchen, living room
Results within 1 mile of Shaker Heights
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
University Heights
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Lee
3160 Essex Rd
3160 Essex Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1842 sqft
Don't delay... a rental like this one doesn't come around often. This is a very spacious three bedroom colonial in a great neighborhood near Lee Road shopping district.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2228 South Taylor Rd
2228 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Cleveland Heights. Amazing kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
University Heights
2444 Laurelhurst Rd
2444 Laurelhurst Road, University Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
Oppurtunity to rent a great rental property in a University Heights. Home has a great yard, a family room, 4 bedrooms upstairs and a guest suite in the basement with a full bathroom.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
23106 Greenlawn Ave
23106 Greenlawn Avenue, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23106 Greenlawn Ave in Beachwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
University Heights
2586 warrensville center rd - down
2586 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
2 family .2 bedrooms 1 bath, granite counter tops with new cabinets in the remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, washer and dryer in the basement for each tenant, central air, 2 car garage with automatic opener.Each unit has a sun porch.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Lee
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
carpet 2019 Side by side 2 family. 4 bedroom. 2 full baths. Central heat. New Windows. Remodeled kitchen and bath. Washer and dryer incl. 2 car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2527 Green Rd
2527 South Green Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Location, location, location. Beautiful updated Ranch home in prime Beachwood area. This home features gleaming hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 full updated baths (including en-suite in Master).
Results within 5 miles of Shaker Heights
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
East Cleveland
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
6 Units Available
University Circle
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
48 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,310
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
41 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,270
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1574 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
11 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,275
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Hough
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Similar Pages
Shaker Heights 1 BedroomsShaker Heights 2 BedroomsShaker Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShaker Heights 3 BedroomsShaker Heights Accessible ApartmentsShaker Heights Apartments with Balcony
Shaker Heights Apartments with GarageShaker Heights Apartments with GymShaker Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShaker Heights Apartments with Move-in SpecialsShaker Heights Apartments with ParkingShaker Heights Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OH