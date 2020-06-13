Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:27 AM

149 Apartments for rent in Shaker Heights, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mercer
2 Units Available
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lomond
1 Unit Available
3701 Palmerston Rd
3701 Palmerston Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
This gracious, two level well-maintained upper suite (of a two family property) is accentuated by stunning architectural details, natural wood trim & beautiful hardwood flooring.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Onaway
1 Unit Available
3256 Enderby Rd
3256 Enderby Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Updated colonial in the heart of Onaway! Available last week of June. Bright, open living room with hardwood floors, large bay window, fireplace and builtins.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Onaway
1 Unit Available
16011 Chadbourne
16011 Chadbourne Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Absolutely lives like a single famly home. Beautifully Updated.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Onaway
1 Unit Available
3266 Aberdeen Rd
3266 Aberdeen Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1835 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold.com with any questions or offers. - This home is being offered at $240,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Onaway
1 Unit Available
3032 Woodbury Rd
3032 Woodbury Road, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1862 sqft
Single family Dutch Colonial in picturesque Shaker Heights neighborhood across from Woodbury Elementary School and Southerly Park. Well-kept home has remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Moreland
1 Unit Available
3572 Chelton Road
3572 Chelton Road, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
1450 sqft
To Schedule a Viewing Click The Link Below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1819480?source=marketing Section 8 WELCOME! Charming 5BD (2nd and 3rd floor living) with wood floors and nice updates! New Kitchen with appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mercer
1 Unit Available
20438 Almar Dr.
20438 Almar Drive, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Rent or Rent to Own w/ Low Downpayment - Property Id: 295209 Beautifully updated single-family home near Van Aken and minuets from downtown Shaker Heights; boasting a large front porch overlooking a quiet street with large trees and elegant

1 of 28

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Malvern
1 Unit Available
2914 Attleboro Rd
2914 Attleboro Road, Shaker Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5407 sqft
Beautiful 5 BR 4.2 BA updated brick Tudor with 5 car heated garage, fenced rear yard and attached heated pool house (31x43). The leaded windows afford natural sunlight and the extensive moldings & beautiful wood floors have been lovingly maintained.
Results within 1 mile of Shaker Heights
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
University Heights
22 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,173
1065 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2393 Woodmere Dr
2393 Woodmere Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath side by side duplex. Decent sized living room and dining room with excellent hardwood flooring. Large kitchen boasts stove, oven, fridge and dishwasher. Three bedrooms on second floor with full bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buckeye - Shaker
1 Unit Available
2901 East 119th St
2901 East 119th Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1305 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4209 Bushnell Rd
4209 Bushnell Road, University Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1651 sqft
4209 Bushnell, University Heights - Beautiful 3 bed 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
3802 Westwood Rd
3802 Westwood Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1680 sqft
Beautifully restored single family with great living space, including 1st floor family room, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and lower level recreation room. Updated kitchen complete with dishwasher.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25211 Wimbledon Rd
25211 Wimbledon Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2532 sqft
Beachwood home located on sought after street across from the park & close to everything! This spacious contemporary home is sleek, stylish & has been extensively updated.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cedar Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2378 Euclid Heights Blvd
2378 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
This lovely penthouse unit features 2 floors and 3 balconies.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
23106 Greenlawn Ave
23106 Greenlawn Avenue, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23106 Greenlawn Ave in Beachwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buckeye - Shaker
1 Unit Available
2628 East 124th St
2628 East 124th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
893 sqft
Larchmere Arts District, adorable 2br apartment available! Downstairs of 2-family available for lease in one of Cleveland's most coveted neighborhoods. Freshly painted, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
13818 Melzer Avenue
13818 Melzer Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$975
1389 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2594 Colchester Rd,
2594 Colchester Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
Available 06/15/20 5 bed, 2 1/2 bath minutes to University & Hospital - Property Id: 219059 Large 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom apartment with off street parking and garage in quiet, desirable Cleveland Heights neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
2586 warrensville center rd - down
2586 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
2 family .2 bedrooms 1 bath, granite counter tops with new cabinets in the remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, washer and dryer in the basement for each tenant, central air, 2 car garage with automatic opener.Each unit has a sun porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Shaker Heights, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Shaker Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

