Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM
Almar Arms
3261 Warrensville Center Road
·
(216) 208-7966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
3261 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Mercer
Price and availability
VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Almar Arms.
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
lobby
online portal
Welcome to Almar Arms, located minutes from the new Van Aken District in Shaker Heights, OH. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit almararmsapt.com!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee:
$35
Deposit:
Based on credit
Additional:
Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
birds, cats, fish
fee:
$400
limit:
2
rent:
$30
Parking Details:
Covered lot. Off street parking.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Almar Arms have any available units?
Almar Arms doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shaker Heights, OH.
Shaker Heights, OH
.
What amenities does Almar Arms have?
Some of Almar Arms's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is Almar Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Almar Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Almar Arms pet-friendly?
Yes, Almar Arms is pet friendly.
Does Almar Arms offer parking?
Yes, Almar Arms offers parking.
Does Almar Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Almar Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Almar Arms have a pool?
No, Almar Arms does not have a pool.
Does Almar Arms have accessible units?
Yes, Almar Arms has accessible units.
Does Almar Arms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Almar Arms has units with dishwashers.
Does Almar Arms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Almar Arms has units with air conditioning.
