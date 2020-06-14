54 Apartments for rent in Shaker Heights, OH with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sussex
7 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,405
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Buckeye - Shaker
7 Units Available
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$487
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$652
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Buckeye - Shaker
8 Units Available
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$779
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
967 sqft
Make Shaker Park East your home and enjoy comfortable, modern apartments with all of the conveniences you need. Community amenities include on-site parking, laundry facilities, sundeck, and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are welcome, too.

1 of 28

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Malvern
1 Unit Available
2914 Attleboro Rd
2914 Attleboro Road, Shaker Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5407 sqft
Beautiful 5 BR 4.2 BA updated brick Tudor with 5 car heated garage, fenced rear yard and attached heated pool house (31x43). The leaded windows afford natural sunlight and the extensive moldings & beautiful wood floors have been lovingly maintained.
Results within 1 mile of Shaker Heights
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
University Heights
21 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,173
1065 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Buckeye - Shaker
3 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$684
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
800 sqft
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Buckeye - Shaker
12 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Results within 5 miles of Shaker Heights
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
37 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,440
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
50 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
Mayfield Heights
6 Units Available
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Cleveland
43 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Euclid - Green
17 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
University Circle
4 Units Available
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
5 Units Available
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
University Circle
3 Units Available
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
677 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
University Circle
6 Units Available
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$804
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Hough
12 Units Available
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
University Circle
16 Units Available
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
23660 Cedar Rd
23660 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Move right in to this beautifully updated colonial situated close to everything you need in Beachwood! This charming home is currently available for sale or for rent, and features a spectacular kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a serene backyard.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
University Circle
1 Unit Available
1673 East 118 St
1673 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban townhome in the highly sought after community of vibrant University Circle, the heart of world renown medical, educational, and cultural facilities! Four levels of extraordinary architecture, this space features soaring ceiling heights,

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd.
1261 Cleveland Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1884 sqft
4-BEDROOM CLEVELAND HTS AVAILABLE 7/1 - Great location and choice during your INTERNSHIP with its close proximity to the Major Hospitals!! This beautifully designed charming home has original rich wood built-ins, trim and flooring throughout! The
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Shaker Heights, OH

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Shaker Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

