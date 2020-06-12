/
3 bedroom apartments
136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shaker Heights, OH
Onaway
1 Unit Available
3256 Enderby Rd
3256 Enderby Road, Shaker Heights, OH
Updated colonial in the heart of Onaway! Available last week of June. Bright, open living room with hardwood floors, large bay window, fireplace and builtins.
Mercer
1 Unit Available
20438 Almar Dr.
20438 Almar Drive, Shaker Heights, OH
Rent or Rent to Own w/ Low Downpayment - Property Id: 295209 Beautifully updated single-family home near Van Aken and minuets from downtown Shaker Heights; boasting a large front porch overlooking a quiet street with large trees and elegant
Onaway
1 Unit Available
3266 Aberdeen Rd
3266 Aberdeen Road, Shaker Heights, OH
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold.com with any questions or offers. - This home is being offered at $240,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms.
Lomond
1 Unit Available
18401 Chagrin Blvd
18401 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
Come be part of the Van Aken District revival! Be prepared to be impressed by more than 1650 sf in this first floor unit, with beautiful updates and Large rooms; Freshly painted throughout, beautiful hardwood floors, over-sized kitchen, living room
Onaway
1 Unit Available
16011 Chadbourne
16011 Chadbourne Road, Shaker Heights, OH
Absolutely lives like a single famly home. Beautifully Updated.
Lomond
1 Unit Available
3701 Palmerston Rd
3701 Palmerston Road, Shaker Heights, OH
This gracious, two level well-maintained upper suite (of a two family property) is accentuated by stunning architectural details, natural wood trim & beautiful hardwood flooring.
Lomond
1 Unit Available
3714 Gridley Rd
3714 Gridley Road, Shaker Heights, OH
Charming stone home with slate roof on tree-lined Winslow Road. Beautiful details include leaded windows, carved fireplaces, hardwood floors and rounded stone entry. Owned by the same family for 16 years, this house is quite well maintained.
Onaway
1 Unit Available
3032 Woodbury Rd
3032 Woodbury Road, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1862 sqft
Single family Dutch Colonial in picturesque Shaker Heights neighborhood across from Woodbury Elementary School and Southerly Park. Well-kept home has remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.
Moreland
1 Unit Available
3572 Chelton Road
3572 Chelton Road, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To Schedule a Viewing Click The Link Below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1819480?source=marketing Section 8 WELCOME! Charming 5BD (2nd and 3rd floor living) with wood floors and nice updates! New Kitchen with appliances.
Moreland
1 Unit Available
3709 Chelton Road
3709 Chelton Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bed - 1 Bath Colonial for Rent in Shaker Heights | Gorgeous! - Rental Terms: - Available Immediately - Rental Amount = $1,150.00/mo - Security Deposit = $1,150.00 - Application Fee = $25.00 per applicant.
Malvern
1 Unit Available
2914 Attleboro Rd
2914 Attleboro Road, Shaker Heights, OH
Beautiful 5 BR 4.2 BA updated brick Tudor with 5 car heated garage, fenced rear yard and attached heated pool house (31x43). The leaded windows afford natural sunlight and the extensive moldings & beautiful wood floors have been lovingly maintained.
Results within 1 mile of Shaker Heights
Verified
Buckeye - Shaker
12 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1387 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified
University Heights
22 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,173
1065 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
13818 Melzer Avenue
13818 Melzer Avenue, Cleveland, OH
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Lee - Miles
1 Unit Available
16124 Harvard
16124 Harvard Avenue East, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1150 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home For Rent - This Large 3 bedroom home is Move in Ready. A huge back yard with plenty of space to make your own.
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4297 Groveland Rd
4297 Groveland Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1578 sqft
- (RLNE5831355)
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2594 Colchester Rd,
2594 Colchester Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
Available 06/15/20 5 bed, 2 1/2 bath minutes to University & Hospital - Property Id: 219059 Large 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom apartment with off street parking and garage in quiet, desirable Cleveland Heights neighborhood.
Corlett
1 Unit Available
3918 E 147th St.
3918 East 147th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$947
1680 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home close to high schools - Beautiful & recently remodeled spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home.
Cedar Lee
1 Unit Available
3289 Meadowbrook Blvd
3289 Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
- Move right into this beautifully remodeled three story Cleveland Heights home. Updated throughout. 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Kitchen with granite countertops and updated cabinets and backsplash, bathroom with ceramic tile. Central air.
University Heights
1 Unit Available
13562 Cedar Road
13562 Cedar Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1706 sqft
3 bed 1.5 bath University Hts home now available - Check out this updated 3 bed, 1.5 bath in University Hts now available. Big kitchen and room sizes with stove and fridge included.
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
3623 E 140th St
3623 East 140th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1494 sqft
A Gentile Property - 3623 E 140th St - Thank you for your interest in a Gentile property! For the safety of prospective residents, employees, and our community we will not be offering open houses at this time.
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2393 Woodmere Dr
2393 Woodmere Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath side by side duplex. Decent sized living room and dining room with excellent hardwood flooring. Large kitchen boasts stove, oven, fridge and dishwasher. Three bedrooms on second floor with full bath.
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
13708 Melzer Ave
13708 Melzer Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1294 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and spacious living room & Fresh paint. Eat-in kitchen with new fixtures Convenient location. Don't miss this one!
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.
