Fairhill Apartments
Fairhill Apartments

12700 Fairhill Road · (216) 350-0665
Location

12700 Fairhill Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Buckeye - Shaker

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit FH408 · Avail. Sep 7

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairhill Apartments.

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Centrally located four story elevator building with a heated underground parking. Across from Shaker Lakes. On RTA bus line with easy access to Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, and University Hospitals.

This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $650-$775 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet/month
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $40 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $30 per pet/month
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, heated underground parking garage $40/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairhill Apartments have any available units?
Fairhill Apartments has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Fairhill Apartments have?
Some of Fairhill Apartments's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairhill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fairhill Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairhill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairhill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fairhill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fairhill Apartments offers parking.
Does Fairhill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairhill Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairhill Apartments have a pool?
No, Fairhill Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Fairhill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fairhill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fairhill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairhill Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Fairhill Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fairhill Apartments has units with air conditioning.
