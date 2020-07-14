Fairhill Apartments

12700 Fairhill Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44120 Buckeye - Shaker
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit FH408 · Avail. Sep 7
$775
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Centrally located four story elevator building with a heated underground parking. Across from Shaker Lakes. On RTA bus line with easy access to Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, and University Hospitals.
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)