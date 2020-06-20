All apartments in Lorain
1105 W 22.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

1105 W 22

1105 W 22nd St · (440) 444-9849
Location

1105 W 22nd St, Lorain, OH 44052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1105 W 22 · Avail. now

$495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Quaint 1 Bedroom Home - ? Tenant pays gas and electric
? Includes a gas stove and refrigerator
? OK for small dogs and cats
? Section 8 accepted
? Apply online at www.sandstonepm.com
? Phone number to call 440 444 9849
? Application fee is $25 per person 18 and over

Screening:

? We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for completing the screening process.
? We screen using credit, background and eviction checks as well as income verification and rental history.
? Please include in the application your last 3 pay stubs and your Photo ID
? If interested please apply. We look for ways to approve tenants. Many tenants who did not think they qualify do.

Co-signers:

Please keep the following in mind when deciding whether to proceed with being a co-signer.
? Your credit score must be a 700 or higher
? You cannot have any accounts in collections
? You must not have any evictions in your rental history or foreclosures if you owned a home
? You cannot have any criminal background - traffic offenses are excluded
? May not have filed bankruptcy in the last 10 years
? Your income must be sufficient enough to cover your expenses and those of the applicants you want to co-sign for - We look at the rent to income ratio and want that amount to be less than 22% - Applicants and co-signer income are combined and that amount is what we use to determine the RTI
? You cannot include any income that is not able to be placed for collections - for example, SSI, SSD, child support, unemployment, etc.

Maintenance: Many people ask whether they can do work to a property. Sandstone Realty has their own maintenance department and we do make sure the properties we manage are safe homes to live in. However, to protect our owners, we do not allow tenants to make changes or repairs to the property, including painting. If you have a maintenance request, you are able to make those requests using your tenant portal.

Pets: We Do not Charge a Pet Deposit, but we do charge an extra charge an extra $25 per month for each dog or cat. We do not EVER allow pit bulls, Doberman pinschers, rottweilers, German shepherds, chows, Akitas or any dog mixed with one or more of these breeds. You must also register your animal using the following link - https://www.petscreening.com/referral/b9SN9o4QgHWz. Please note there is a $25.00 fee to register and service animals and emotional support animals are also required to be registered.

Neighborhood: Many times, people will ask what a specific neighborhood or area is like. We cannot easily answer that question because everyone has a different opinion on that. Our suggestion is to drive by a property at several different times of the day and you will get a very realistic feel for what you can expect when you live at this property. You may also call the local police departments for more detail about any crime in the area.

This property could rent any day and we rent on a first come first served basis. To schedule a showing instantly online visit www.sandstonepm.com or call (440) 444 - 9849.

Are you a landlord? Check out our services at www.sandstonepm.com

(RLNE5855008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1105 W 22 have any available units?
1105 W 22 has a unit available for $495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lorain, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lorain Rent Report.
Is 1105 W 22 currently offering any rent specials?
1105 W 22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 W 22 pet-friendly?
No, 1105 W 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorain.
Does 1105 W 22 offer parking?
No, 1105 W 22 does not offer parking.
Does 1105 W 22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 W 22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 W 22 have a pool?
No, 1105 W 22 does not have a pool.
Does 1105 W 22 have accessible units?
No, 1105 W 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 W 22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 W 22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 W 22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 W 22 does not have units with air conditioning.

