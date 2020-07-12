38 Apartments for rent in Lorain, OH with parking
Don’t listen to the naysayers, Lorain, Ohio is not closed. Nor is it named after quiche. It just kinda looks like it, with all the boarded up houses and businesses - closed, that is - quiche looks more brunchy. Residents blame the downturn in the city’s fortunes on the closing of the Ford plant. Even though that happened back in 2005, they say it caused a domino effect. First, Ford suppliers went belly up and then, natch, all the businesses that catered to Ford employees. Lorain is recovering...
Thirty miles west of Cleveland, this little rust-belt city sits squarely on Lake Erie – well, it’s northern border does anyway. It is not – I repeat – NOT a suburb of Cleveland. It’s a city, with 64,000 Loranians to prove it. It’s not a big city by any stretch, it only takes up 24 square miles of Ohio real estate, but it’s a city in its own right. Since you’re moving here, let’s get you oriented. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lorain apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.