Apartment List
/
OH
/
lorain
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Lorain, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lorain apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
Pentamen Arms
1800 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$545
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Many unique floor plan options available. Secure entry buildings with private parking. Plush carpeting and hardwood flooring options available. Conveniently located near retail, entertainment, restaurants and major highways.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
Nantucket Apartments
5717 S Nantucket Dr, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$605
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with breakfast bar, modern appliances, and dishwashers in select units. Secured entry and on-site laundry. Free parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 2 at 04:30pm
1 Unit Available
Nantucket Cove Apartments
1817 S Nantucket Dr, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes with fully equipped kitchens complete with microwave, electric range, oven, and refrigerator. Patios or balconies available in each unit. Private entrances available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 02:46pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Circle Apartments
2211 Tower Blvd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with secure entry. Open kitchens with appliances included. Spacious living areas. Gas, water, sewer, trash paid. On-site laundry, large parking area, balconies with some units. Walk to shopping and dining.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4125 Riverview Lane
4125 Riverview Ln, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
Nicely finished 3 bedroom Homewood ranch. - Freshly painted with new vinyl plank flooring! As you enter from the covered front porch you walk in the living room with picture window and coat closet.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1370 West 2nd St
1370 West 2nd Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Beautiful lakefront property for rent!! Extraordinary views of the lake and beautiful sunsets. Don't miss this great opportunity to live on the shores of Lake Erie in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick Colonial with large lot.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lorain
1981 Tait Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Newly renovated, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, spacious house, big yard, near stores and public transportation. (RLNE5880793)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1226 west 11st.
1226 W 11th St, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$890
NEW RENOVATION READY TO LEASE - Property Id: 301185 PROPERTY TOTALLY NEW INSIDE ! DEEP LOT WITH TWO AND ONE HALF CAR GARAGE A THREE TEAR DECK ON REAR ,NEW DISH WASHER AND STOVE ! CAN LEASE WITH OPTIONS TO PURCHASE WITH EARNEST $ DOWN ! PROPERTY

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2624 Reid Ave.
2624 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
3 Bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. - 3 bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. (RLNE5631997)

1 of 15

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
629 Vermont Drive
629 Vermont Dr, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
840 sqft
Nicely done three bedroom ranch with new flooring! - The house has new siding, windows, and roof. As you enter from the front door you walk in the living room with large picture window and new carpets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments)
1817 North Nantucket Drive, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
206 Available 07/15/20 $35 application fee Nantucket Cove Apartments is a private entrance comfortable apartment community consisting of one and two bedroom suites. These popular apartment homes include a floor plan with plenty of space.
Results within 1 mile of Lorain
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Portside Apartments
100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1235 sqft
Well-appointed homes with energy efficient appliances and handcrafted maple cabinetry. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Have access to the recreation room and fitness center. Near Lakewood Beach Park. Minutes from I-90.
Results within 5 miles of Lorain
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
3 Units Available
Redwood Avon
38819 Renwood Blvd, Avon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1483 sqft
A newer, distinctive community with ample privacy and no neighbors above. Each home features a private garage, large open space, and modern kitchens. Smoke-free community. Pets welcomed. Near area schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Elyria
245 Brittany Ln, Elyria, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1262 sqft
Redwood Elyria is one of Elyria's most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a private attached garage. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
Academy Court
139 Academy Ct, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
864 sqft
Apartments in beautiful neighborhood with close proximity to I-80 and I-90. Several floor plans to choose from and balconies and patios are available. Washers and dryers in each building. Private off-street parking is available.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
157 Harvard Ave
157 Harvard Ave, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath - Property Id: 315819 DO NOT MISS OUT! Charming 2nd floor 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit in the quiet and desirable Eastern Heights neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
259 Ballast Ct
259 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
260 Ballast Ct
260 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5469 Schueller Blvd
5469 Schueller Blvd, Sheffield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2850 sqft
Brand New Home, Never Lived In! 2850 Square Feet. First Floor Owner's Suite With Master Bathroom. Half Bath On First Floor With First Floor Laundry With Washer and Dryer. Three Bedrooms and Loft On Second Floor Along With 2 Full Baths.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
251 Ballast Ct
251 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
240 Ballast Ct
240 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
220 Ballast Ct
220 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
142 Middle Ave
142 Middle Ave, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
Amazing 1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Elyria. Amenities included: central air, central heat, and laundry in building. Great view of Ely Square. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: July 1, 2020. $695/month rent.

1 of 1

Last updated February 28 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
349 Brace Ave
349 Brace Ave, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
This 3 bedroom ranch style home with neutral decor is a perfect pick for you. Newer Carpet thru out home. One Full bath, Open Kitchen concept, Great living room /dining room combo for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms.
City Guide for Lorain, OH

Don’t listen to the naysayers, Lorain, Ohio is not closed. Nor is it named after quiche. It just kinda looks like it, with all the boarded up houses and businesses - closed, that is - quiche looks more brunchy. Residents blame the downturn in the city’s fortunes on the closing of the Ford plant. Even though that happened back in 2005, they say it caused a domino effect. First, Ford suppliers went belly up and then, natch, all the businesses that catered to Ford employees. Lorain is recovering...

Thirty miles west of Cleveland, this little rust-belt city sits squarely on Lake Erie – well, it’s northern border does anyway. It is not – I repeat – NOT a suburb of Cleveland. It’s a city, with 64,000 Loranians to prove it. It’s not a big city by any stretch, it only takes up 24 square miles of Ohio real estate, but it’s a city in its own right. Since you’re moving here, let’s get you oriented. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lorain, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lorain apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lorain 3 BedroomsLorain Apartments under $800Lorain Apartments with Balcony
Lorain Apartments with GarageLorain Apartments with GymLorain Apartments with Parking
Lorain Apartments with Washer-DryerLorain Dog Friendly ApartmentsLorain Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHMansfield, OHAvon Lake, OH
Wadsworth, OHAvon, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHNorwalk, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
North Central State CollegeJohn Carroll University
Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus