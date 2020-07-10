Apartment List
15 Apartments for rent in Lorain, OH with washer-dryer

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1370 West 2nd St
1370 West 2nd Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Beautiful lakefront property for rent!! Extraordinary views of the lake and beautiful sunsets. Don't miss this great opportunity to live on the shores of Lake Erie in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick Colonial with large lot.
Results within 1 mile of Lorain
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Portside Apartments
100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$881
1235 sqft
Well-appointed homes with energy efficient appliances and handcrafted maple cabinetry. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Have access to the recreation room and fitness center. Near Lakewood Beach Park. Minutes from I-90.
Results within 5 miles of Lorain

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
259 Ballast Ct
259 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
260 Ballast Ct
260 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5469 Schueller Blvd
5469 Schueller Blvd, Sheffield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2850 sqft
Brand New Home, Never Lived In! 2850 Square Feet. First Floor Owner's Suite With Master Bathroom. Half Bath On First Floor With First Floor Laundry With Washer and Dryer. Three Bedrooms and Loft On Second Floor Along With 2 Full Baths.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
251 Ballast Ct
251 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
240 Ballast Ct
240 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
220 Ballast Ct
220 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
267 Westwoods
267 Westwoods, Amherst, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1056 sqft
Excuse our mess as we are building the home of your dreams! Welcome home to this stunning 2 bed 2 bath double! It offers a spacious open concept floor plan, laminate floors throughout, spacious kitchen, large master suite, the list goes on! This
Results within 10 miles of Lorain
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
181 Somerset Ln, Avon Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$934
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1173 sqft
Apartments feature large closets, plush carpeting, and designer kitchens. Tenants get access to a clubhouse, cafe, playground, and gym. Minutes from Lake Erie. Relax in Longfellow Park. Close to I-90 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 11:39pm
15 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5781 Eastview Ave
5781 Eastview Street, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1508 sqft
You can live in the heart of North Ridgeville in this nice newer 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath home featuring 3 levels of living space and attached 2-car garage. Open floor plan, large kitchen, living room, dining room and vaulted ceilings with sky light.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
36436 Reserve Ct
36436 Reserve Court, Avon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1680 sqft
Awesome 3-BR, 2.5 BA Townhouse in Avon. Great location near major highways and shopping areas. Owner looking for 1-year lease minimal. All appliances are in the unit.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2 Landings Way
2 Landings Way, Avon Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Avon Lake. Water and garbage/trash included. Pool, tennis court, Party Center privileges. No Pets/Smoking. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
287 Herrmann Dr
287 Herrmann Dr, Avon Lake, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3455 sqft
One of a kind custom home on a ONE ACRE private setting in Avon Lake! With over 3,400 sq ft of living space, a 2nd-floor master suite with an amazing glamour bath and direct access to a private hot tub, updated kitchen, finished basement, THREE car

Lorain rents increased over the past month

Lorain rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lorain stand at $607 for a one-bedroom apartment and $756 for a two-bedroom. Lorain's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lorain, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Lorain rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Lorain, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Lorain is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lorain's median two-bedroom rent of $756 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lorain's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lorain than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Lorain.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cleveland
    $630
    $780
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Lorain
    $610
    $760
    0.1%
    3.2%
    Elyria
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.1%
    Lakewood
    $620
    $770
    -0.5%
    -5%
    Euclid
    $660
    $820
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Westlake
    $960
    $1,190
    0
    2.3%
    North Olmsted
    $880
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Willoughby
    $740
    $920
    0
    0
    Painesville
    $700
    $870
    0
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

