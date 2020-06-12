Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lorain, OH

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1024 West Erie Ave
1024 W Erie Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
3 bed 2 full bathrooms. Walking distance to downtown, parks, library, restaurants. First floor features a spacious kitchen, dining room and living room. Three bedrooms, full bath upstairs. Big basement with full bathroom. Fenced in backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2805 Lexington Ave
2805 Lexington Avenue, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1257 sqft
New to the market. Remodeled 3 bedroom. 1.5 bath colonial. Appliances included. Central air conditioning. Nice updates in a good neighborhood ready for immediate occupancy. Section 8 welcome. Pet restrictions on dangerous breeds.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1211 New Mexico Ave
1211 New Mexico Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1390 sqft
No pets - Non-refundable application fee for all adults required along with credit and criminal background check. Very nice three bedroom ranch. 12 month lease plus one month security deposit. Online application.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1370 West 2nd St
1370 West 2nd Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Beautiful lakefront property for rent!! Extraordinary views of the lake and beautiful sunsets. Don't miss this great opportunity to live on the shores of Lake Erie in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick Colonial with large lot.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
518 W. 20th Street
518 West 20th Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
1144 sqft
$399 Security Deposit Special! - Colonial with Nice Front Porch and New Bathroom. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently only offering virtual showings of properties at this time.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
221 Illinois Ave
221 Illinois Avenue, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
-

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3119 Sterling Road
3119 Sterling Rd, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1199 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom cape cod on secluded dead end street. - Home has vinyl siding, windows, and newer roof. As you walk in from the front door you enter the living room with picture window. Next is the cozy kitchen with oak cabinets.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1801 Nichols Street
1801 Nichols Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Move In TODAY!

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1442 W 19TH ST
1442 W 19th St, Lorain, OH
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Detached Garage. Don't miss this one!

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2624 Reid Ave.
2624 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
3 Bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. - 3 bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
2634 Reid Ave.
2634 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
1540 sqft
-

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
629 Vermont Drive
629 Vermont Dr, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
840 sqft
Nicely done three bedroom ranch with new flooring! - The house has new siding, windows, and roof. As you enter from the front door you walk in the living room with large picture window and new carpets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
317 High Street
317 High Street, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1224 sqft
Updated Three Bedroom Colonial with New Kitchen. - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently only offering virtual showings of properties at this time. Apply now or schedule your guided virtual tour on Landlord Leasing's website.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4200 Abbe Road
4200 Abbe Rd, Sheffield, OH
Spacious 4 Bedroom Colonial with Garage - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently only offering virtual showings of properties at this time. Apply now or schedule your guided virtual tour on Landlord Leasing's website.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
60 Beech Cliff Dr
60 Beech Cliff Drive, Amherst, OH
Extraordinary stately home perfectly situated on a high sitting lot in the sought after Estates in Amherst with exemplary attention to design and detail.

Last updated February 28 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
349 Brace Ave
349 Brace Ave, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
This 3 bedroom ranch style home with neutral decor is a perfect pick for you. Newer Carpet thru out home. One Full bath, Open Kitchen concept, Great living room /dining room combo for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms.

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
218 Morgan Ave
218 Morgan Ave, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 218 Morgan Ave in Elyria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5732 Lake St
5732 Lake Street, Vermilion, OH
** FOR RENT ONLY ** Stunning a true must see lakefront property, With breathtaking views retreat like setting. Custom built home totally updated!!! 2019 carpeting, painted, fixtures, remodeled bathrooms,kitchen windows.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
35134 Spruce St
35134 Spruce St, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1448 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Located In one of the area's most desirable cities on a quiet street. Stainless steel appliances included.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2049 Linwood Ct
2049 Linwood Ct, Elyria, OH
Must see 4 bedroom/2 baths with an attached two-car garage. Completely updated home in Elyria. Master bedroom with bath and walk-in closet. New stainless steel appliances included. Washer and dryer are also included in this rental.

June 2020 Lorain Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lorain Rent Report. Lorain rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lorain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lorain rents increased slightly over the past month

Lorain rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lorain stand at $606 for a one-bedroom apartment and $755 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Lorain's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lorain, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Lorain rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Lorain, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Lorain is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lorain's median two-bedroom rent of $755 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% increase in Lorain.
    • While Lorain's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lorain than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Lorain.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cleveland
    $630
    $780
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Lorain
    $610
    $750
    0.2%
    2.5%
    Elyria
    $710
    $880
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Lakewood
    $620
    $780
    -0.1%
    -3.7%
    Euclid
    $660
    $820
    0.3%
    1.6%
    Westlake
    $960
    $1,190
    0.3%
    0.5%
    North Olmsted
    $880
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Willoughby
    $740
    $920
    0
    0.1%
    Painesville
    $700
    $870
    0.4%
    5.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

