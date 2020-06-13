21 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lorain, OH
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 2
1 of 13
1 of 4
1 of 5
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 4
1 of 5
1 of 5
1 of 15
Don’t listen to the naysayers, Lorain, Ohio is not closed. Nor is it named after quiche. It just kinda looks like it, with all the boarded up houses and businesses - closed, that is - quiche looks more brunchy. Residents blame the downturn in the city’s fortunes on the closing of the Ford plant. Even though that happened back in 2005, they say it caused a domino effect. First, Ford suppliers went belly up and then, natch, all the businesses that catered to Ford employees. Lorain is recovering...
Thirty miles west of Cleveland, this little rust-belt city sits squarely on Lake Erie – well, it’s northern border does anyway. It is not – I repeat – NOT a suburb of Cleveland. It’s a city, with 64,000 Loranians to prove it. It’s not a big city by any stretch, it only takes up 24 square miles of Ohio real estate, but it’s a city in its own right. Since you’re moving here, let’s get you oriented. See more
Finding an apartment in Lorain that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.