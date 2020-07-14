All apartments in Lincoln Village
Bolton Estates Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
5400 Lindbergh Blvd · (614) 739-8147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH 43228
National Pike Little Farms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 071101 · Avail. Nov 1

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115554 · Avail. Sep 7

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 095583 · Avail. Aug 6

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bolton Estates Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
internet access
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

???????Bolton Estates is a premier apartment community on the West side of Columbus–a superb, convenient location close to both work and play. Bolton Estates offers open concept floor plans and complete kitchens with peninsula eating islands. You will also enjoy newly installed vinyl plank flooring, LED lighting and upgraded bathrooms with custom cabinets and all new brushed nickel hardware.

Our community center houses a new state-of-the-art fitness center and a cyber cafe. Steps away from the entrance is a massive sundeck with a refreshing swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and sun shade. Bolton Estates is your dream home. Schedule your personal tour today!

Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available
- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes
- FaceTime/Skype Tours
- Apply & Sign Online

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $99 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $20.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bolton Estates Apartments have any available units?
Bolton Estates Apartments has 3 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bolton Estates Apartments have?
Some of Bolton Estates Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bolton Estates Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bolton Estates Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bolton Estates Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bolton Estates Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bolton Estates Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bolton Estates Apartments offers parking.
Does Bolton Estates Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bolton Estates Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bolton Estates Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bolton Estates Apartments has a pool.
Does Bolton Estates Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Bolton Estates Apartments has accessible units.
Does Bolton Estates Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bolton Estates Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Bolton Estates Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bolton Estates Apartments has units with air conditioning.
