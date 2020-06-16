15012 Hilliard Road

Amenities

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!



This beautiful lower double of a duplex in Lakewood features a large front porch. It has been fully renovated with two bedrooms and one full bath. The updated kitchen has new cabinets, granite countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. This unit also features off-street parking and extra storage in the basement.



Additional information:

-Laundry hookups are available

-Housing vouchers are not accepted for this unit



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/15012HilliardViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.