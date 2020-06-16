All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:25 PM

15012 Hilliard Road

15012 Hilliard Road · (216) 600-0129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15012 Hilliard Road, Lakewood, OH 44107
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 992 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This beautiful lower double of a duplex in Lakewood features a large front porch. It has been fully renovated with two bedrooms and one full bath. The updated kitchen has new cabinets, granite countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. This unit also features off-street parking and extra storage in the basement.

Additional information:
-Laundry hookups are available
-Housing vouchers are not accepted for this unit

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/15012HilliardViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15012 Hilliard Road have any available units?
15012 Hilliard Road has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15012 Hilliard Road have?
Some of 15012 Hilliard Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15012 Hilliard Road currently offering any rent specials?
15012 Hilliard Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15012 Hilliard Road pet-friendly?
No, 15012 Hilliard Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 15012 Hilliard Road offer parking?
Yes, 15012 Hilliard Road does offer parking.
Does 15012 Hilliard Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15012 Hilliard Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15012 Hilliard Road have a pool?
No, 15012 Hilliard Road does not have a pool.
Does 15012 Hilliard Road have accessible units?
No, 15012 Hilliard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15012 Hilliard Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15012 Hilliard Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15012 Hilliard Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15012 Hilliard Road does not have units with air conditioning.
