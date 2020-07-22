95 Highmeadows Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story home, located in the Highmeadows Village subdivision of Powell, feeds into the Olentangy School District! This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.



This home's first floor features hardwood flooring, a traditional layout with a living room, a dining room, an eat-in kitchen that opens into the family room, a half bath, and access to the garage and back deck.



On the second floor are all 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk in closet. The three other bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space. The unfinished basement is great for storage or utility space! The back yard is spacious and easy to enjoy from the deck.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.