53 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dayton, OH

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm

10 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am

Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1406 sqft
Redwood® Washingtoin Township OH is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1274 sqft
Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am

Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1267 sqft
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm

13 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Downtown Dayton
17 Units Available
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Twin Towers
1 Unit Available
829 Steele Avenue,
829 Steele Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
974 sqft
829 Steele Avenue, Available 06/19/20 829 Steele Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
2034 Leo Street
2034 Leo Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
888 sqft
Make yourself at home in this clean 2-bedroom home! - This cute 2-bedroom brick home is freshly painted and has all new windows! Now accepting applications. We require a non-refundable $35 application fee PER adult.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3215 Merrimac Avenue,
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Available 07/03/20 3215 Merrimac Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
220 E Bruce Ave
220 East Bruce Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
Move in ready! (RLNE5298497)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wright View
1 Unit Available
152 N Cherrywood Ave
152 North Cherrywood Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath Duplex Appliances includes fridge & stove. Over 900+ sq ft living space. No pets.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
275 Medford St
275 Medford Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath garden style apartment with new flooring. Within walking distance of the University of Dayton, located off of Stewart st. Ample parking off street, shared coin-op laundry on site, includes refrigerator and stove.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
120 S Monmouth St
120 South Monmouth Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Appliances includes: Fridge, Stove. No pets No section 8. Recently updated unit. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Linden Heights
1 Unit Available
635 Pritz Ave
635 Pritz Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1175 sqft
Another beautiful USREEB property. This unit features 2BD 1BA. Fully updated kitchen and bath, all complete with new tile and carpet. Updated electrical, and HV/AC. New furnace, and water heater. Carpet throughout the living areas.

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Wesleyan Hill
1 Unit Available
3635 Karwin Dr
3635 Karwin Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
756 sqft
Welcome to 3635 Karwin Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45406 This is a 2 bedroom, 1 full bath end unit apartment. Stove & refrigerator provided. Basement has W/D hookups and plenty of storage space.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
333 East Bruce Avenue - 4
333 E Bruce Ave, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a well kept building close to everything

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Edgemont
1 Unit Available
1524 Alwildy Avenue - 1
1524 Alwildy Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Nice spacious duplex that freshly renovated. Unit is not ready until 2nd or 3rd week of June as it is being completely renovated. Street is a quiet street with easy access to the highway and anything you might need.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Edgemont
1 Unit Available
1526 Alwildy Avenue - 1
1526 Alwildy Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Spacious two bedroom side of duplex with town home set up. Unit is currently being renovated and will be ready to rent by mid June. We are currently accepting deposits on units now. Close to highway and everything you need. Sits on quiet street

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1966 Victoria Avenue
1966 Victoria Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
2 Unit multi-family home 12 month lease Deposit: $750 Hardwood floors, full basement, recently renovated, new windows. Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups (washer and dryer available), Refrigerator, stove.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Madden Hill
1 Unit Available
2350 GERMANTOWN ST
2350 Germantown Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
886 sqft
2350 GERMANTOWN -2 BED, 1 BATH $650 - this is a one story home that has living, dining, kitchen with appliances, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, unfinished basement, central a.c. new carpet, updated. The rent is $650. The deposit is $600.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Linden Heights
1 Unit Available
916 Linden Avenue
916 Linden Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1110 sqft
916 Linden Avenue Available 04/03/20 916 Linden Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Dayton View Triangle
1 Unit Available
1025 Cumberland Ave - 2
1025 Cumberland Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
750 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment! you will love it. Residents pay DP&L, Vectren and a $35 a month water fee. You can apply at fflpm.managebuilding.com. Call Antoine at 937-825-0678.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$796
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.

June 2020 Dayton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dayton Rent Report. Dayton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dayton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Dayton rent trends were flat over the past month

Dayton rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dayton stand at $665 for a one-bedroom apartment and $868 for a two-bedroom. Dayton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dayton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Dayton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Dayton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dayton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Dayton's median two-bedroom rent of $868 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Dayton.
    • While Dayton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dayton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Dayton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

