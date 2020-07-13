79 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dayton, OH

AL
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1274 sqft
Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
Downtown Dayton
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
11 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1406 sqft
Redwood® Washingtoin Township OH is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Santa Clara
206 Santa Clara Ave
206 Santa Clara Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
(RLNE5772172)

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
24 E Hillcrest Ave
24 East Hillcrest Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Two-story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large covered front porch. It has its own living room, dining room, hardwood floors, and kitchen. Unfinished basement for additional storage. (RLNE5772145)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
220 E Bruce Ave
220 East Bruce Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
Move in ready! (RLNE5298497)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Linden Heights
731 Hodapp Avenue
731 Hodapp Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1425 sqft
731 Hodapp Avenue Available 07/31/20 731 Hodapp Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wesleyan Hill
4069 Prescott Avenue
4069 Prescott Avenue, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$600
1300 sqft
. 1 1/2 story home , 4 beds, 1 bath, 1 detached garage Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4069-prescott-ave-dayton-oh-45406-usa/9ce5ee8b-560d-44d6-87d8-02aca0f986ac (RLNE5910235)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Twin Towers
829 Steele Avenue,
829 Steele Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
974 sqft
829 Steele Avenue, Available 07/15/20 829 Steele Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2921 Hoover Ave
2921 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
1 bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in Dayton. Move-in ready! $585 monthly Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298269)

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
37 E Hudson Ave
37 East Hudson Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex move in ready! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298311)

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
31 Pointview Ave
31 Pointview Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex move in ready! (RLNE5298293)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3055 Edison Street
3055 Edison Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
3055 Edison Street Available 07/24/20 3055 Edison 2BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** This recently renovated 2BR/1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Linden Heights
635 Pritz Ave
635 Pritz Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1175 sqft
Another beautiful USREEB property. This unit features 2BD 1BA. Fully updated kitchen and bath, all complete with new tile and carpet. Updated electrical, and HV/AC. New furnace, and water heater. Carpet throughout the living areas.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Twin Towers
234 Fillmore Street,
234 Fillmore Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1042 sqft
234 Fillmore Street, Available 07/17/20 234 Fillmore St 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our one of a kind 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio! You won't want to miss this! This beautiful home has new flooring, freshly paint, new

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Riverdale
1131 Riverside Dr
1131 Riverside Drive, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
900 sqft
Includes Water, Sewer, lawn, Snow and Trash Pick-up. Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Appliances includes Fridge and Stove. Pets ok. Section 8 OK. Tenant is responsible for Electric & Gas.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Wesleyan Hill
3540 Dorham Place
3540 Dorham Place, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$499
975 sqft
Two Bedroom, One and a 1/2 Bath Townhouse in Wesleyan Hill. Recently rehabbed unit! Features a large family room, dining room, kitchen, utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, a closet in each bedroom, and a small upstairs linen closet.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Residence Park
208 Elmhurst Road
208 Elmhurst Road, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$995
1820 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 bath home for rent on Elmhurst $995 - Property Id: 313923 4 Bedrooms 2 bathroom home on Elmhurst. Gourmet Eat in Kitchen is equipped with a range, refrigerator. Comes with Washer & Dryer Hook Up in Basement.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
115 East Elmwood Avenue,
115 East Elmwood Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1380 sqft
115 East Elmwood Avenue, Available 07/24/20 115 East Elmwood Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Burkhardt
118 Martz Avenue,
118 Martz Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
1592 sqft
118 Martz Avenue, Available 07/17/20 118 Martz Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon**This beautiful two story 3BR/1BA home located in Dayton is something you will not want to skip over!! Recently renovated, this home has new flooring, an updated
Rent Report
Dayton

July 2020 Dayton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dayton Rent Report. Dayton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dayton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Dayton rent trends were flat over the past month

Dayton rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Dayton stand at $665 for a one-bedroom apartment and $869 for a two-bedroom. Dayton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dayton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Dayton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Dayton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dayton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Dayton's median two-bedroom rent of $869 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Dayton's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dayton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Dayton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

