Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:50 AM

6 Apartments for rent in Dayton, OH with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$659
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1406 sqft
Redwood® Washingtoin Township OH is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.
Results within 5 miles of Dayton
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
59 Units Available
Gateway At The Greene
3313 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
760 sqft
Welcome to Gateway at The Greene. Enjoy city living and the comfort of newly remodeled apartments in Kettering, OH across from The Greene Town Center (Beavercreek, OH). All new rents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Tipp City
3044 Burgyne Court, Tipp City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1348 sqft
Apartment features energy-efficient two-bedroom units with spacious living areas. Convenient access to the U.S. Air Force Museum, Carriage Hill MetroPark and the University of Dayton.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Dayton, OH

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dayton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Dayton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

