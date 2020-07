Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed accessible courtyard fire pit internet cafe putting green

Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton. Our stunning one bedroom and two bedroom apartments are equipped with glamorous features and a plethora of resort-style amenities - you’ll never want to leave home. Enjoy your friends and family gathering in our resident lounge, grill out and catch some sun by the saltwater pool, or break a sweat at the state-of-the-art fitness center. Element provides a bold lifestyle you can reward yourself with.



As one of the newest luxury communities in the Dayton, OH, area, you can expect nothing but the best from Element Oakwood when it comes to luxury living. With one and two bedroom modern apartments for rent with options available for a den, you’ll have no problem finding the home that best suits your unique lifestyle. Whether you’re looking for a one bedroom to share with your four-legged friend or a spacious two bedroom option for when guests