Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:17 PM
5 Apartments for rent in Urbana, OH📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
310 W. Church St.
310 West Church Street, Urbana, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
2589 sqft
For Sale No Credit Check -- NOT FOR RENT - Big House For Sale. Needs some cosmetic work and this would be a great house to live in or sell. Setup with an apartment upstairs last rented for $600 a month.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1590 E US Hwy 36
1590 E US Highway 36, Urbana, OH
Studio
$1,500
1632 sqft
Make this space your own. Ready for new tenant and owner will build out to suit the new tenant. Located on a heavily trafficked corridor into Urbana, this strip center is surrounded by shopping, restaurants, medical complexes, Kroger and Walmart.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1472 E US HIGHWAY 36 Highway
1472 E US Highway 36, Urbana, OH
Studio
$950
1410 sqft
APPROXIMATELY 1410 SQ. FT - EXCELLENT OFFICE OR RETAIL SPACE. $950 PER MONTH - NO CAM FEES. TENANT PAYS WATER, GAS, ELEC. AND PHONE. GREAT LOCATION. PREFER 3 YEAR LEASE.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Red Coach Village
2 Units Available
Red Coach Village
199 The Post Rd, Springfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$654
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished homes with private patios/balconies and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grilling station, clubhouse and pool on-site. Close to Buck Creek State Park. Easy access to US Route 68.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Hearthstone
1 Unit Available
2169 Amarillo Ave
2169 Amarillo Avenue, Springfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1048 sqft
2169 Amarillo - Stand alone 3 Bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath home situated on .23 acres with a 2 car attached garage. 1048 square feet.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Urbana rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,220.
Some of the colleges located in the Urbana area include Columbus College of Art and Design, University of Dayton, Franklin University, Ohio Dominican University, and Ohio State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Urbana from include Columbus, Dayton, Dublin, Hilliard, and Beavercreek.