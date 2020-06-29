All apartments in Dayton
Redwood Centerville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Redwood Centerville

1435 Redsunset Drive · (833) 226-8196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get up to $1000 off at move-in!*
Location

1435 Redsunset Drive, Dayton, OH 45458

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Driftwood-1

$1,351

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,515

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Rosewood-1

$1,540

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Centerville.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of single story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Redwood Centerville, you’ll be thrilled to call us home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Fee, $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 3
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Centerville have any available units?
Redwood Centerville offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,351. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does Redwood Centerville have?
Some of Redwood Centerville's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Centerville currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Centerville is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $1000 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Centerville pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Centerville is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Centerville offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Centerville offers parking.
Does Redwood Centerville have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Centerville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Centerville have a pool?
No, Redwood Centerville does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Centerville have accessible units?
No, Redwood Centerville does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Centerville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Centerville has units with dishwashers.
