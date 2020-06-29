Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking

Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of single story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Redwood Centerville, you’ll be thrilled to call us home.