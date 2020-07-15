/
Wittenberg University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:16 AM
6 Apartments For Rent Near Wittenberg University
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Red Coach Village
Red Coach Village
199 The Post Rd, Springfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$664
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished homes with private patios/balconies and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grilling station, clubhouse and pool on-site. Close to Buck Creek State Park. Easy access to US Route 68.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated January 14 at 12:13 PM
9 Units Available
The Hill Apartments
1540 Faux Satin Dr, Springfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$909
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments and a beautifully wooded setting make The Hill Apartments a great place to call home. Amenities include an Olympic-sized pool, comfortable Community Building, a quiet surrounding and friendly neighbors.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
320 W Euclid Ave
320 West Euclid Avenue, Springfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$595
1434 sqft
Three bedrooms, one and one half bathroom single in Springfield. - Three bedrooms, one and one half bathroom single in Springfield.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
719 1/2 Rice St
719 1/2 Rice St, Springfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$395
One bedroom, one bathroom double in Springfield. - One bedroom, one bathroom double in Springfield. Tenant pays, gas and electric. Water and trash is paid. This is a nonsmoking unit. Section 8 is not accepted at this property.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
618 Cedar St
618 Cedar Street, Springfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$575
1148 sqft
Three bedroom, one bathroom double in Springfield. - Three bedrooms, one bathroom double in Springfield.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
333 N Limestone Street
333 North Limestone Street, Springfield, OH
Studio
$1,500
1147 sqft
1147 Square Feet of professional, Class A office space with an atrium and elevator. Two private offices, large conference room, 4 work stations and reception area. Possible 5 offices by dividing conference room and adding addition space. $1500.
