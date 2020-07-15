/
WRIGHT
6 Apartments For Rent Near Wright State University-Main Campus
11 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1400 sqft
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
9 Units Available
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
Within the suburbs, but minutes from downtown. Walk-in closets, designer kitchens, vaulted ceilings and a pool. Featuring fireplaces, a 24-hour gym and a landscaped community.
2 Units Available
Windsor Place
3944 Camberlee Way, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$740
889 sqft
Windsor Place offers affordable apartments that are perfect for students and families looking for their next place to call home. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
1 Unit Available
3128 Alexander Place
3128 Alexander Place, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1568 sqft
205 Available 07/15/20 Location and amenities can't be beat! This well cared for 3 bed 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is one you won't want to miss. Located in Beavercreeks Brookstone Community and minutes from popular shopping, dining and major highways.
1 Unit Available
2724 Laurelwood Ct
2724 Larelwood Court, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3300 sqft
Beautiful Newer Home in Beavercreek - Near Schools, 1.5 miles to WPAFB, Mall, I-675 - Available 4-Bed 2.5-Bath spacious, elegant, upgraded, and beautiful 2010 single-family home.
1 Unit Available
3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780
3626 Sequoia Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1453 sqft
This home has it all! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor, huge 2 story great room, adjacent dining area opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cupboard space and all appliances provided.
