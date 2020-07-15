/
Sinclair Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM
18 Apartments For Rent Near Sinclair Community College
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Dayton
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Riverdale
1131 Riverside Dr
1131 Riverside Drive, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
900 sqft
Includes Water, Sewer, lawn, Snow and Trash Pick-up. Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Appliances includes Fridge and Stove. Pets ok. Section 8 OK. Tenant is responsible for Electric & Gas.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Twin Towers
234 Fillmore Street,
234 Fillmore Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1042 sqft
234 Fillmore Street, Available 07/17/20 234 Fillmore St 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our one of a kind 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio! You won't want to miss this! This beautiful home has new flooring, freshly paint, new
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
115 East Elmwood Avenue,
115 East Elmwood Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1380 sqft
115 East Elmwood Avenue, Available 07/24/20 115 East Elmwood Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Burkhardt
118 Martz Avenue,
118 Martz Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
1592 sqft
118 Martz Avenue, Available 07/17/20 118 Martz Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon**This beautiful two story 3BR/1BA home located in Dayton is something you will not want to skip over!! Recently renovated, this home has new flooring, an updated
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Linden Heights
916 Linden Avenue
916 Linden Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1110 sqft
916 Linden Avenue Available 04/03/20 916 Linden Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3055 Edison Street
3055 Edison Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
3055 Edison Street Available 07/24/20 3055 Edison 2BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** This recently renovated 2BR/1.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Hills
1031 Highland Ave
1031 Highland Avenue, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1828 sqft
1031 Highland Ave Available 05/01/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, AC and superb condition - Exquisitely updated and move in ready. Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of space.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Linden Heights
635 Pritz Ave
635 Pritz Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1175 sqft
Another beautiful USREEB property. This unit features 2BD 1BA. Fully updated kitchen and bath, all complete with new tile and carpet. Updated electrical, and HV/AC. New furnace, and water heater. Carpet throughout the living areas.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Twin Towers
829 Steele Avenue,
829 Steele Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
974 sqft
829 Steele Avenue, Available 07/15/20 829 Steele Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Twin Towers
246 Hoch St
246 Hoch Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1628 sqft
246 Hoch St Available 07/15/20 Newly remodeled 3 bed 1 1/2 bath convenient to everything! - This spacious home has new paint, newer windows. Bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs, additional half bathroom on first floor.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Old North Dayton
157 Grove Ave
157 Grove Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 1 bath apartment with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. Carpet in bedrooms. Has living room and dining room. Tenant pays electric only. Off-street parking. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Fridge and stove included.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Madden Hill
2350 GERMANTOWN ST
2350 Germantown Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
886 sqft
2350 GERMANTOWN -2 BED, 1 BATH $650 - this is a one story home that has living, dining, kitchen with appliances, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, unfinished basement, central a.c. new carpet, updated. The rent is $650. The deposit is $600.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgemont
1526 Alwildy Avenue - 1
1526 Alwildy Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
This is a two level "Town Home" style duplex with a large living space floor plan. Whole unit has been freshly rehabbed and it very nice on the inside. There is easy access to the highway, shopping, gas, food and anything else you might need.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgemont
1524 Alwildy Avenue - 1
1524 Alwildy Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
This is a two level "Town Home" style duplex with a large living space floor plan. Whole unit has been freshly rehabbed and it very nice on the inside. There is easy access to the highway, shopping, gas, food and anything else you might need.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Twin Towers
1130 Wayne Ave
1130 Wayne Avenue, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
950 sqft
Wayne Avenue Store - Property Id: 200144 Commercial Store on Wayne Avenue Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200144 Property Id 200144 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5877472)
Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Dayton View Triangle
1025 Cumberland Ave - 2
1025 Cumberland Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
750 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment! you will love it. Residents pay DP&L, Vectren and a $35 a month water fee. You can apply at fflpm.managebuilding.com. Call Antoine at 937-825-0678.