Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Redwood Washington Township Ohio

17 Hawthorne Gate Drive · (940) 310-8236
Rent Special
Get $750 off at move-in!*
Location

17 Hawthorne Gate Drive, Dayton, OH 45458

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,509

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Meadowood-1

$1,611

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Willowood-1

$1,849

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Washington Township Ohio.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Redwood® Washingtoin Township OH is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: none
fee: $300 per household
limit: 3
rent: $30/household/mo
restrictions: Non aggressive breed allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Private attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Washington Township Ohio have any available units?
Redwood Washington Township Ohio offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,509. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does Redwood Washington Township Ohio have?
Some of Redwood Washington Township Ohio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Washington Township Ohio currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Washington Township Ohio is offering the following rent specials: Get $750 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Washington Township Ohio pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Washington Township Ohio is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Washington Township Ohio offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Washington Township Ohio offers parking.
Does Redwood Washington Township Ohio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redwood Washington Township Ohio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Washington Township Ohio have a pool?
No, Redwood Washington Township Ohio does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Washington Township Ohio have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Washington Township Ohio has accessible units.
Does Redwood Washington Township Ohio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Washington Township Ohio has units with dishwashers.
