Redwood Washington Township Ohio

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: none
fee: $300 per household
limit: 3
rent: $30/household/mo
restrictions: Non aggressive breed allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Private attached garage.