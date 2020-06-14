Apartment List
/
OH
/
dayton
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Dayton, OH with garage

Dayton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1542 sqft
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1406 sqft
Redwood® Washingtoin Township OH is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1274 sqft
Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4019 Quail Bush Drive
4019 Quail Bush Drive, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2418 sqft
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! This beautiful home offers three bedrooms and two in a half. Huge home with a large privacy fenced in back yard. Has newer stainless steal appliances. Dishwasher included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Twin Towers
1 Unit Available
1102 Beaumont
1102 Beaumont Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1512 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath House. 2 Car detached garage. Move In Ready! - This beautiful single family home is for rent. Located on a corner lot with both on street and off street parking and a nice front porch.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3215 Merrimac Avenue,
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Available 07/03/20 3215 Merrimac Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
118 Martz Avenue,
118 Martz Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
1592 sqft
118 Martz Avenue, Available 06/19/20 118 Martz Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon**This beautiful two story 3BR/1BA home located in Dayton is something you will not want to skip over!! Recently renovated, this home has new flooring, an updated

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
206 Santa Clara Ave
206 Santa Clara Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
(RLNE5772172)

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Walnut Hills
1 Unit Available
1031 Highland Ave
1031 Highland Avenue, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1828 sqft
1031 Highland Ave Available 05/01/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, AC and superb condition - Exquisitely updated and move in ready. Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of space.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Linden Heights
1 Unit Available
916 Linden Avenue
916 Linden Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1110 sqft
916 Linden Avenue Available 04/03/20 916 Linden Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2868 sqft
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)
Results within 1 mile of Dayton

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
350 East Nottingham Road,
350 East Nottingham Road, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$845
1176 sqft
350 East Nottingham Road, Available 06/19/20 350 E Nottingham 3BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our gorgeous 3BR/1.5BA, home located in Dayton. This home is Newly Renovated with new flooring, and an updated electrical.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4692 Curundu Avenue
4692 Curundu Avenue, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
884 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Call Scott (513)970-8562 4692 Curundu Avenue Dayton, OH 45416 Newly remodeled fresh paint and new carpet. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, living room, dining room, and kitchen. 3 Bay Detached Carport/Garage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 Rosewood Drive,
101 Rosewood Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1578 sqft
101 Rosewood Drive, Available 06/19/20 101 Rosewood Dr 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
554 Burgess Avenue
554 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
Coming Soon!!! This brick/Alum. ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. One woodburning fireplace, attached garage and huge back yard. Family room! For more information or to view the rental criteria please visit the link below. https://rentconrex.
Results within 5 miles of Dayton
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1264 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$863
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
9 Units Available
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
Within the suburbs, but minutes from downtown. Walk-in closets, designer kitchens, vaulted ceilings and a pool. Featuring fireplaces, a 24-hour gym and a landscaped community.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Tipp City
3044 Burgyne Court, Tipp City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1348 sqft
Apartment features energy-efficient two-bedroom units with spacious living areas. Convenient access to the U.S. Air Force Museum, Carriage Hill MetroPark and the University of Dayton.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780
3626 Sequoia Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1453 sqft
This home has it all! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor, huge 2 story great room, adjacent dining area opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cupboard space and all appliances provided.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1521 Sycamore Commons Dr.
1521 Commons Dr, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1212 sqft
1521 Sycamore Commons Dr. Available 06/29/20 Two bedroom two bath Condo in Miamisburg - Call Scott 513-970-8562 This unit will be move-in ready before July 1st 2020. the place will be getting new paint and other minor repairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dayton, OH

Dayton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Dayton 1 BedroomsDayton 2 BedroomsDayton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDayton 3 BedroomsDayton Accessible Apartments
Dayton Apartments with BalconyDayton Apartments with GarageDayton Apartments with GymDayton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDayton Apartments with Parking
Dayton Apartments with PoolDayton Apartments with Washer-DryerDayton Dog Friendly ApartmentsDayton Luxury PlacesDayton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OH
Miamisburg, OHCovington, KYFairborn, OHLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OH
Blue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSidney, OHMilford, OHForest Park, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DaytonSinclair Community College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College