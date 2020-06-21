Amenities
Waterford Pointe - Property Id: 291962
Office hours are Monday - Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-5pm
5750 Feder Road Columbus Ohio 43026
Tel. 614-853-9339
One Bedroom, One Bath $689
Two Bedroom, One Bath $769
12 Month Lease
Administrative Fee: $200 (non-refundable) Security Deposit: Subject to credit score
Pet Fee: $300 (one time non-refundable) + $30 per pet per month (Max. 2)
Water fee: $39.00 flat fee per month
Electric: Separately billed by AEP.
Garages: $75.00 per month, $100.00 fully-refundable security deposit.
Property Type: Apartment
Lease Terms:
$769.00/Month
$0.00- full month Deposit
Lease Length: One Year
Unit Amenities:
Dishwasher
Freezer
Garbage Disposal
Oven
Refrigerator
Building Amenities:
Cable Ready
Garage
Lawn
Off Street Parking
Swimming Pool
Washer Dryer Hookups
Wired For Internet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291962
Property Id 291962
(RLNE5825362)