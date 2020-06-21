All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

Waterford Pointe

5750 Feder Road · (614) 799-1477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5750 Feder Road, Columbus, OH 43228
Wexford-Thornapple

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $769 · Avail. now

$769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Waterford Pointe - Property Id: 291962

Office hours are Monday - Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-5pm
5750 Feder Road Columbus Ohio 43026
Tel. 614-853-9339
One Bedroom, One Bath $689
Two Bedroom, One Bath $769
12 Month Lease
Administrative Fee: $200 (non-refundable) Security Deposit: Subject to credit score
Pet Fee: $300 (one time non-refundable) + $30 per pet per month (Max. 2)
Water fee: $39.00 flat fee per month
Electric: Separately billed by AEP.
Garages: $75.00 per month, $100.00 fully-refundable security deposit.

Property Type: Apartment

Lease Terms:

$769.00/Month
$0.00- full month Deposit
Lease Length: One Year

Unit Amenities:

Dishwasher
Freezer
Garbage Disposal
Oven
Refrigerator
Building Amenities:

Cable Ready
Garage
Lawn
Off Street Parking
Swimming Pool
Washer Dryer Hookups
Wired For Internet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291962
Property Id 291962

(RLNE5825362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Waterford Pointe have any available units?
Waterford Pointe has a unit available for $769 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterford Pointe have?
Some of Waterford Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterford Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Waterford Pointe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterford Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterford Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Waterford Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Waterford Pointe does offer parking.
Does Waterford Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waterford Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterford Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Waterford Pointe has a pool.
Does Waterford Pointe have accessible units?
No, Waterford Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Waterford Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterford Pointe has units with dishwashers.

