Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Waterford Pointe - Property Id: 291962



Office hours are Monday - Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-5pm

5750 Feder Road Columbus Ohio 43026

Tel. 614-853-9339

One Bedroom, One Bath $689

Two Bedroom, One Bath $769

12 Month Lease

Administrative Fee: $200 (non-refundable) Security Deposit: Subject to credit score

Pet Fee: $300 (one time non-refundable) + $30 per pet per month (Max. 2)

Water fee: $39.00 flat fee per month

Electric: Separately billed by AEP.

Garages: $75.00 per month, $100.00 fully-refundable security deposit.



Property Type: Apartment



Lease Terms:



$769.00/Month

$0.00- full month Deposit

Lease Length: One Year



Unit Amenities:



Dishwasher

Freezer

Garbage Disposal

Oven

Refrigerator

Building Amenities:



Cable Ready

Garage

Lawn

Off Street Parking

Swimming Pool

Washer Dryer Hookups

Wired For Internet

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291962

Property Id 291962



(RLNE5825362)