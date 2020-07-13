/
pet friendly apartments
172 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Upper Arlington, OH
2014 Zollinger Rd
2014 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1272 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch in Upper Arlington with Huge Yard - This 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Ranch in Upper Arlington is ready for move in! The home greets you with a brick decorative fireplace, neutral walls and hard wood flooring! The kitchen has exposed brick
2509 Vassar Place
2509 Vassar Place, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 08/15/20 Upper Arlington, NW, SF ranch, hardwood,garage - Property Id: 18654 Upper Arlington, single family ,ranch style , 3 br ,1 bath, hardwood floors. NEW KITCHEN, with stainless...stove, ref, d/w, microwave.eating space..
Results within 1 mile of Upper Arlington
Tri-Village
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$729
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$779
430 sqft
King Avenue Apartments residents enjoy affordable, well-maintained, apartment homes and are centrally located in the desirable Grandview community.
The Gables
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off of Bethel Road on the north side of Columbus. Spacious, recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed. Carports and detached garages available with fee.
Tri-Village
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$701
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
825 sqft
Standing out among premier Grandview Heights apartments, Heritage Apartments in Grandview delivers 30 unique styles of contemporary and spaciously appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans to choose from.
Olentangy Commons
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$951
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Golfview Woods
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Marble Cliff Crossing
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
941 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Scioto Trace
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Kendale
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$839
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1078 sqft
Harvard Square Apartments has everything you need in your next home! We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments at the best prices in the area.
Riverside
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center.
Marble Cliff Crossing
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,225
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1674 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marble Cliff Commons in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Marble Cliff Crossing
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Newly renovated apartments just a short distance from the heart of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
912 sqft
Offering newly renovated interiors, quartz countertops, brushed nickel accessory packages, and stainless steel appliances, this beautiful development is comfortable and welcoming. A great place to call home!
Governours Square
4710 Charecote Ln.
4710 Charecote Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
672 sqft
Inquire via Email for best response. 1-Bed, 1-Bath Spacious and updated. Conveniently located close to 315, bus lines and shopping.
Governours Square
4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G
4645 Merrimar Circle East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
890 sqft
2 bed 1 bath second floor apartment just outside of Upper Arlington. Great location near 315 entrance, shopping, bus line. Vaulted family room open to the kitchen. Tons of cabinet space. Balcony off family room. Very large master bed closet.
Governours Square
1237 Weybridge Road
1237 Weybridge Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/01/20 A nice condo unit near everything - Property Id: 87901 You will love this beautifully updated 2 story condo unit. Great family neighborhood. Location has excellent shopping and dining.
Sawmill Ravines
5340 Shiloh Dr
5340 Shiloh Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1024 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo - This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo has been updated with fresh painted, has new plank flooring on the main level and brand new white cabinets and a partialy finished basement.
Riverside
2945 Leatherlips
2945 Leatherlips Trail, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1366 sqft
Great three bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two car attahced garge, partially finished basement in Dublin Schools!! Great three bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two car attahced garge, partially finished basement in Dublin Schools!!
Tri-Village
1350 KING AVE 206
1350 King Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
Unit 206 Available 09/01/20 1350 King Ave 1bed - Property Id: 90085 Property is carpet Air Conditioned Updated Appliances Each Have a Large Living Room Updated Kitchens Kitchens have Electric Stoves Frost-Free Refrigerators and Disposals The
Results within 5 miles of Upper Arlington
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Harrison West
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,260
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1098 sqft
Within walking distance of the Tempe Marketplace for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, handrails, and window coverings. Private balconies and a lawn area.
Riverside
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
900 sqft
Sawmill Ridge in Dublin, OH offers spacious and affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. Sawmill Ridge is a pet friendly community and is located within the Dublin School District.
Downtown Columbus
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,225
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1159 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.