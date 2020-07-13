/
pet friendly apartments
171 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Grove City, OH
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
128-home community with 13 different parks nearby to satisfy your outdoor needs! Close to I-270 and I-71. Spacious homes with wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
7 Units Available
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1077 sqft
This complex houses four highly unique 2-bedroom townhomes and apartments. Located near the newly built Mt. Carmel Hospital, downtown Columbus, I-71 and Route 665, as well as several excellent schools and shopping areas.
Results within 1 mile of Grove City
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1273 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Stonebridge
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$855
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
996 sqft
Alkire Gate doesn't feel like your standard box of apartments -- the one and two bedroom ranch-style homes are perfect to add your own touch to.
Results within 5 miles of Grove City
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
912 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
36 Units Available
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1204 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
National Pike Little Farms
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:54am
22 Units Available
Riverbend
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$846
850 sqft
A beautiful location right on the water's edge. On-site playground, community events, and swimming pool. Home's are pet-friendly. Near public transportation. Affordable housing community. Emergency maintenance service available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
8 Units Available
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$641
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$770
933 sqft
Just moments from the Southwest Square Shopping Center and McCoy Park, this community offers residents a fitness center, on-site laundry, playgrounds and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpeting.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 18 at 03:10pm
22 Units Available
Brewery District
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,105
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1074 sqft
Brewers Yard Apartments is a unique community within the heart of the Brewery District. Come home to a place where the city is your neighbor and everything around you reflects the way you have always wanted to live.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
1 Unit Available
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
864 sqft
Lindendale Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Vasser Village
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$846
1105 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in Vassor Village and only moments from Lincoln Park and Barack Park. There's a clubhouse, gym and pool that residents get to enjoy. Apartments have stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
National Pike Little Farms
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
5021 Grimm Drive
5021 Grimm Drive, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2064 sqft
This 4- Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home has plenty of room for everyone! Right when you go through the front door is a nice little sitting area. There is also a half bathroom on the main level.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4002 Parsons Ave
4002 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
896 sqft
4002 Parsons Ave Available 07/14/20 Obetz Area 3 Bed, 1 Bath 1 Car Garage, Ranch ...Owner Financing Qualified....614-756-6959 For Details!!! - South End Rent To Own...
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
53 Chicago Ave.
53 Chicago Avenue, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1976 sqft
53 Chicago Ave. Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon...Downtown Area. Single Family House , 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Rent To Own..
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
855 Upwoods Dr
855 Upwoods Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1171 sqft
House was recently remodeled, interior pics will be posted 7/13.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
South Central Hilltop
2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive
2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
$30 application fee - $100 holding fee goes toward Security Deposit upon approval!!! *Must Qualify for Special: No Evictions in past 10 years No rental collections No Felonies 3X's monthly income Good Rental References 2 bedroom townhome, 1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
South Central Hilltop
2306 Forest Creek Circle Drive
2306 Forest Creek Circle Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
$30 application fee - $100 holding fee goes toward Security deposit upon approval!!! *Must Qualify for Special: No Evictions in past 10 years No rental collections No Felonies 3X's monthly income Good Rental References 2 bedroom townhome, 1.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
South Central Hilltop
2333 Forest Creek Drive South
2333 Forest Creek Drive South, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
$30 application fee - $100 holding fee is WAIVED!!! *Must Qualify for Special: No Evictions in past 10 years No rental collections No Felonies 3X's monthly income Good Rental References 2 bedroom townhome, 1.
