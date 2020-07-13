/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
128 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Groveport, OH
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Winchester
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Winchester
Brittany Bay Townhomes
4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
910 sqft
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
Waterford Harbour
3800 Battersea Dr, Groveport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
Waterford Harbour is minutes from Columbus in Groveport, Ohio making commutes easy. We offer unmistakable style and comfort in our two bedroom apartment homes. Residents can enjoy our community center with sparkling swimming pool and sundeck.
Results within 5 miles of Groveport
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Brice
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Schirm Farm
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Pine Hills
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$655
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
880 sqft
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Abby Trails
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$987
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canal Winchester
8351 Dove Pkwy, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1404 sqft
A newer community set into a quiet area near parks and area shops. Apartments provide private attached garages, den space, and open floor plans. Single-story living with ample amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
15 Units Available
Independence Village
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$742
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
1 Unit Available
Independence Village
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5021 Grimm Drive
5021 Grimm Drive, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2064 sqft
This 4- Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home has plenty of room for everyone! Right when you go through the front door is a nice little sitting area. There is also a half bathroom on the main level.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4002 Parsons Ave
4002 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
896 sqft
4002 Parsons Ave Available 07/14/20 Obetz Area 3 Bed, 1 Bath 1 Car Garage, Ranch ...Owner Financing Qualified....614-756-6959 For Details!!! - South End Rent To Own...
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastmoor
1076 Ashburton Road - 1
1076 Ashburton Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
864 sqft
2 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME...NO STEPS! SINGLE FAMILY HOME READY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY..
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4623 Langley Avenue
4623 Langley Avenue, Whitehall, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
4623 Langley Avenue Available 08/14/20 4623 Langley Ave. (Whitehall Schools) - NON SMOKING- NO BASEMENT---Single family ranch 2 bedroom , 1 bath. Eat in kitchen wth gas stove , refrigerator , dishwasher and microwave hood.
1 of 17
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
Independence Village
2897 Liberty Bell Lane
2897 Liberty Bell Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1587 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Marion Franklin
3072 Huntington Drive
3072 Huntington Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$989
864 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Ranch in Southfield area. Call 614-756-6959!!! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Ranch in Southfield Call 614-756-6959!. Eat-in Kitchen, Newer hard wood floors, Spacious yard. Fridge Must have clean rental history for last 18 months.
1 of 9
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Marion Franklin
1639 Burley Dr.
1639 Burley Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
896 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. HERE IS THE RANCH YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR! NO STEPS! THIS HOME HAS A LARGE BACK YARD, PATIO, LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, NEW KITCHEN AND 3 MODERATE SIZED BEDROOMS.
1 of 9
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
256 Loxley Drive
256 Loxley Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
905 sqft
Newly remodeled adorable ranch on south end...
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Marion Franklin
1699 Dewberry Rd
1699 Dewberry Road, Columbus, OH
Studio
$960
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, South End SFM ,Owner Financing Available...CALL 614-503-0281 For Details!!! - No banks, no hassles.
1 of 22
Last updated April 17 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
White Ash
6713 Lagrange Drive
6713 Lagrange Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1248 sqft
Not your run of the mill condo in this community! Fully renovated, end unit condo with all new kitchen cabinetry, counter tops, doors, trims, the works. You will fall in love with this home. Welcome home! 1 year lease minimum. $950 deposit.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastmoor
720 Napoleon Ave.
720 Napoleon Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1058 sqft
Whitehall Area Single Family House...OWNER FINANCING!!! Call 614-756-6959....
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Livingston - McNaughten
5933 Little Brook Way
5933 Little Brook Way, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1424 sqft
Completely Renovated Three Bedroom Two Bath with Two Car Garage - Large unit with all new kitchen, bathrooms, carpet and paint. Attached two car garage with opener and in unit washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Groveport
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
$
22 Units Available
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
9 Units Available
Harrison West
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,260
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1098 sqft
Within walking distance of the Tempe Marketplace for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, handrails, and window coverings. Private balconies and a lawn area.
Similar Pages
Groveport 1 BedroomsGroveport 2 BedroomsGroveport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGroveport 3 BedroomsGroveport Accessible ApartmentsGroveport Apartments with Balcony
Groveport Apartments with GarageGroveport Apartments with GymGroveport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGroveport Apartments with ParkingGroveport Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OH