w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Three bedroom FOR RENT - Welcome to 972 S Hampton Ave. This is a three bedroom house that was just completely remodeled renting for $1050.00. New flooring that is easy for cleaning, NO CARPET! Brand new bathroom! Brand new kitchen (tenant is responsible for supplying own appliances) Large back yard. Drive way for off street parking. Laundry hook up! Call Bailey for a showing today :)



Bailey 614-949-3624



-3x rent in monthly gross income

-No evictions in the past 5 years

-No rent balances

-No section 8/ 3rd party pay

-No felonies

-Up to 2 pets under 35lbs.

-Full national credit & criminal background check



