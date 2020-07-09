All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 967 S High Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
967 S High Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

967 S High Street

967 South High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Brewery District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

967 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Brewery District

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
967C South High Street Columbus, Ohio 43206 - Two bedroom penthouse luxury apartment, on the top floor of the Carriage Loft building of the Brewery District! Walking distance to literally everything German Village has to offer, including Schiller Park and Scioto Audubon Metro Park. It is ready just in time for summer! Located next to Valter's, walking distance to downtown Cbus! Apartment comes equipped with beautiful hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom with subway tiling. and fresh inviting paint colors. The apartment was designed to blend modern looks with the classic character of this building from the late 1800's. Call Bailey at 614-949-3624. Unit available August 1! Don't hesitate for this will go quickly!

(RLNE5044383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 S High Street have any available units?
967 S High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 967 S High Street currently offering any rent specials?
967 S High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 S High Street pet-friendly?
No, 967 S High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 967 S High Street offer parking?
No, 967 S High Street does not offer parking.
Does 967 S High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 967 S High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 S High Street have a pool?
No, 967 S High Street does not have a pool.
Does 967 S High Street have accessible units?
No, 967 S High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 967 S High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 967 S High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 967 S High Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 967 S High Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Glenmuir Apartments
2223 Craigside Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing