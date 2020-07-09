967 S High Street

Amenities

967C South High Street Columbus, Ohio 43206 - Two bedroom penthouse luxury apartment, on the top floor of the Carriage Loft building of the Brewery District! Walking distance to literally everything German Village has to offer, including Schiller Park and Scioto Audubon Metro Park. It is ready just in time for summer! Located next to Valter's, walking distance to downtown Cbus! Apartment comes equipped with beautiful hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom with subway tiling. and fresh inviting paint colors. The apartment was designed to blend modern looks with the classic character of this building from the late 1800's. Call Bailey at 614-949-3624. Unit available August 1! Don't hesitate for this will go quickly!



