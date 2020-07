Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool

VERY NICE 1 BEDROOM CONDO FLAT! 3RD FLOOR HAS ELEVATOR AND STAIRS. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN OPENS TO LIVING AREA WITH A BALCONY! LAUNDRY ROOM with WASHER AND DRYER. ALL FRESHLY PAINTED, CLEANED AND READY TO GO! PARKING FOR 1 CAR IN SPACE A5, AND ADDITIONAL PARKING ON STREET. CONVENIENT TO SHORT NORTH, OSU CAMPUS, AND DOWNTOWN COLUMBUS.POOL AND COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE IS ACROSS THE STREET.RENT IS $1,400 plus utilities.