956 Delaware Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Clean and fully updated 2 Bed 1 bath with two side by side paved off street parking spaces reserved for you! Located on a brick street within walking distance of Short North and Goodale park. Within 1 mile of Arena District.



Features include:

Complimentary curbside compost collection for food/organic waste items.

Central AC

Decorative fireplace.

Washer dryer hookups.

Newer Stainless Steel appliances.

Dishwasher.

Garbage Disposal.

Ring home security system with central monitoring.

Ring video doorbell.

Digital keypad access.

Two upstairs bedrooms with closet space.

Genuine hardwood floors.

Tile kitchen floors.

Granite counter-tops.

Lawn care included.

Side by side paved off street paved parking.

Water is $35 per month additional. Excessive usage will be billed accordingly.

Cats allowed.



No dogs.

No Smoking Indoors.

Income verification required.

All applicants will be subject to background and credit check and will have to provide references.

All residents over 18 must be on lease.

All residents under 18 must be listed on lease as residents.



Application fee is $30.



$1,650.00/mo

$1650 Security Deposit.

Allowed pets may require additional security deposit.