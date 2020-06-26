All apartments in Columbus
956 Delaware Ave

956 Delaware Avenue
Location

956 Delaware Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Clean and fully updated 2 Bed 1 bath with two side by side paved off street parking spaces reserved for you! Located on a brick street within walking distance of Short North and Goodale park. Within 1 mile of Arena District.

Features include:
Complimentary curbside compost collection for food/organic waste items.
Central AC
Decorative fireplace.
Washer dryer hookups.
Newer Stainless Steel appliances.
Dishwasher.
Garbage Disposal.
Ring home security system with central monitoring.
Ring video doorbell.
Digital keypad access.
Two upstairs bedrooms with closet space.
Genuine hardwood floors.
Tile kitchen floors.
Granite counter-tops.
Lawn care included.
Side by side paved off street paved parking.
Water is $35 per month additional. Excessive usage will be billed accordingly.
Cats allowed.

No dogs.
No Smoking Indoors.
Income verification required.
All applicants will be subject to background and credit check and will have to provide references.
All residents over 18 must be on lease.
All residents under 18 must be listed on lease as residents.

Application fee is $30.

$1,650.00/mo
$1650 Security Deposit.
Allowed pets may require additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

