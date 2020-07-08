All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 2 2020 at 5:15 PM

942 South Champion Avenue

942 South Champion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

942 South Champion Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
The right side of this duplex is located near Nationwide Children's Hospital. It is ready for move in NOW and has all the updates you could want including central air conditioning, a BRAND New Kitchen & Bathroom, Vinyl Plank Flooring on the main level and freshly painted dark trim throughout. The main level offers a nice living room with a decorative fireplace that has modern tile, a very spacious dining room and a large kitchen. The second floor offers you a walk in laundry room, a full bathroom that has a beautiful tiled tub, and 2 nice sized rooms. The third floor makes a perfect bedroom or office space with a huge walk in closet. The exterior of the home will provide you with 2 convenient gravel parking spots out back.

**Limited Special** Move in by 5/15 and receive your choice of a 50” Flat Screen TV or a $250 Visa Gift Card
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 South Champion Avenue have any available units?
942 South Champion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 South Champion Avenue have?
Some of 942 South Champion Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 South Champion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
942 South Champion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 South Champion Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 942 South Champion Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 942 South Champion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 942 South Champion Avenue offers parking.
Does 942 South Champion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 South Champion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 South Champion Avenue have a pool?
No, 942 South Champion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 942 South Champion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 942 South Champion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 942 South Champion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 South Champion Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

