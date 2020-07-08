942 South Champion Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

The right side of this duplex is located near Nationwide Children's Hospital. It is ready for move in NOW and has all the updates you could want including central air conditioning, a BRAND New Kitchen & Bathroom, Vinyl Plank Flooring on the main level and freshly painted dark trim throughout. The main level offers a nice living room with a decorative fireplace that has modern tile, a very spacious dining room and a large kitchen. The second floor offers you a walk in laundry room, a full bathroom that has a beautiful tiled tub, and 2 nice sized rooms. The third floor makes a perfect bedroom or office space with a huge walk in closet. The exterior of the home will provide you with 2 convenient gravel parking spots out back.



**Limited Special** Move in by 5/15 and receive your choice of a 50” Flat Screen TV or a $250 Visa Gift Card

