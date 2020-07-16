915 Elizabeth Ave

Amenities

You'll love this peaceful, cozy bungalow in the Eastminster neighborhood. Single Family Home. Spend your summer mornings on the back porch with a fresh cup of coffee and your winter evenings enjoying the warmth of vinyl windows. Situated in a community on the outskirts of Eastmoor/Bexley and just minutes from the Columbus airport, downtown and Whitehall – this house offers everything needed to maintain a happy and comfortable lifestyle. Relax on the back covered patio and enjoy the fenced in back yard. Luxury vinyl tile flooring, fresh carpet, renovated bathroom and, freshly painted kitchen cabinets.



Some of the perks that come with this home include:

* almost 1,000 square feet with an open floor plan

* Bright kitchen with recently updated appliances and painted cabinets

* 3 Bedrooms with fresh paint and new carpet

* 1 Bathroom with a new vanity

* Off-street parking for 2 cars

* Large fenced back yard

* Close to major highways of 70 and 670

* Columbus School District, East Community

* Fairmoor Elementary School

* Johnson Park Middle School

* Walnut Ridge High School



AREA INFORMATION:

Flooring: Hardwood floors

Garage & Parking: Off street, no garage

Kitchen & Laundry Applicances Included: stove, refrigerator

Property Type: single family home

Utilities Included: trash

Year Built: 1952

Yard: fenced backyard

Smoking: No Smoking



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



$30 application fee per adult over age 18

$950 rent + renters insurance required

$950 security deposit



Application Tunraround Time: 2-3 business days

Lease Duration: 12 months, 24 months



*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:



Pet Policy: Pet friendly, two pets per home, weight restriction under 25 lbs only. Sorry, no Pit Bulls, Strafford Terriers, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrids, Akita, Doberman or Chows.



Pet Fees: Only $30 in pet rent per pet and a one-time, non-refundable $200 fee per pet! All applicants must complete pet screening at https://gmmanagement.petscreening.com/ Screening fee for pet owners: $20 for the first pet and $15 for each subsequent pet. $30 per month pet rent for approved animals, no restricted breeds.



Renters insurance: All leases will be subscribed to the Resident Benefit Package for $20/month that includes renters insurance.



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS:

Section 8 & Housing Assistance Programs: Accepted.



Housing Assistance Program Policy: Resident must meet screening criteria. Voucher must meet or exceed the stated Rent amount, match the same number of bedrooms of the property AND allow for an additional $200 for utility expenses at a minimum. Applicant must still complete credit and background check. Applicant required to pay security deposit.



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Available.



Home can be furnished upon request for an additional fee.